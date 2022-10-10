Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Next / Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Perez: Suzuka F1 tractor incident "the lowest thing I've seen in years"

Sergio Perez has called the appearance of a tractor on the track early in the Formula 1 Japanese GP “the lowest thing I’ve seen in years.”

Adam Cooper
By:
Perez: Suzuka F1 tractor incident "the lowest thing I've seen in years"
Listen to this article

The safety car was called out after Carlos Sainz lost control and crashed on the first lap, and the crane – and at least one marshal – were on the circuit when the safety car led the field through the next time round, prior to a red flag before the end of that lap.

The presence of the tractor only became apparent to the world at large after Pierre Gasly, who pitted for a new nose and was trying to catch the queue, passed by the tractor.

Onboard video from his AlphaTauri, complete with his angry reaction on the radio, soon began to circulate on social media during the red flag break.

"In any conditions which should never see a crane on track while the cars are out there," said Perez. "You do not really know what can happen there.

"It doesn't matter [about] the conditions; it should just never happen and I really hope that this is the last time we get to see in any category the recovery vehicles on track while there are cars out there.

"I think the first time, when we were on laps to the grid, the track was looking alright, even for inters, but I think it picked up before the race start and especially, I think, during the first lap it picked up even more.

"So yeah, I think in that regard it was right to stop the race, to start the race at the times we did, but what is really low and was the lowest thing I've seen in years was two crane vehicles out there."

Meanwhile, several drivers said that couldn't see the tractor even when running slowly behind the safety car.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

For some who were checking their phones during the red flag break, this was the first time that they became aware that they had passed by the crane, prompting a round of WhatsApp communications between them.

Their admissions give an indication of just how poor visibility was at the time, especially for those running further back in the pack, putting a further spotlight on the decision to send the vehicle onto a live track in such conditions.

Fernando Alonso, who was running in sixth place, admitted that he hadn't seen either the crane or the crashing car of Sainz on the previous lap.

"I still don't know where Carlos was," he explained when asked about the visibility by Motorsport.com.

"I didn't see the tractor either. There is no visibility. Behind the safety car I could not see the tractor and I didn't see Carlos, so obviously this is the low point of the race. We need to understand that."

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, who was eighth in the queue, was another who failed to see the crane.

"I want to say I saw it after the fact," he admitted. "But I didn't even see it. I saw replays when I got back to the box, and I was like, 'Ah, maybe I think I saw it, but no, even that, you struggle to see."

Others who conceded that they hadn't seen the crane included Lance Stroll and Zhou Guanyu.

shares
comments

Related video

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Previous article

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Next article

Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown

Verstappen: Second F1 title win feels ‘even more beautiful’ than maiden crown
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner F1 fight at Suzuka Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner F1 fight at Suzuka

Russell and Vettel lead push for FIA to stop cranes going on track Japanese GP
Formula 1

Russell and Vettel lead push for FIA to stop cranes going on track

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals new venue for first open test of 2023

Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California, will host the first of three IndyCar open tests next year.

W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title
W Series W Series

W Series announces early end to 2022 season, Chadwick secures title

W Series has announced it will not complete the final three races of its 2022 season due to fundraising issues, but is “extremely confident” of returning in 2023.

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' by FIA F1 cost cap breach verdict
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull 'surprised, disappointed' by FIA F1 cost cap breach verdict

Red Bull Racing has expressed its "surprise and disappointment" at being found to have breached Formula 1's cost cap in 2021 by the FIA.

What happens now with F1’s cost cap rule breakers?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What happens now with F1’s cost cap rule breakers?

After weeks of speculation, the FIA finally confirmed on Monday that Aston Martin and Red Bull had breached Formula 1’s cost cap last year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Motorsport.com's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
8 h
The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Prime

The controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
10 h
Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Prime

Ten moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Prime

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver Prime

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Kevin Magnussen to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as Oleg Karpov found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Prime

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes.

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Prime

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.