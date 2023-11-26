Perez summoned over criticism of FIA stewards after F1 Abu Dhabi GP finish
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has been summoned by the FIA stewards for labelling Formula 1's referees a "joke" and "very bad" during the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Perez finished second on the road in the season finale but was bumped down to fourth, having earned a five-second penalty for banging wheels with Lando Norris on lap 47 of 58 at Yas Marina.
The Mexican had been set for a third place, only for Charles Leclerc to pull over and let Red Bull claim a 1-2 at the line.
The Ferrari driver had been attempting to let Perez create a late 5s gap to George Russell and limit the damage of his reprimand so that Mercedes would miss out on a podium finish and lose second place in the constructors' standings.
Upon finishing the race, Perez lashed out at the stewards. Over team radio, he said: "The stewards are a joke, man. I cannot believe it.
"They have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. That was really a joke."
As such, Perez has been summoned by the FIA stewards for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code.
For his comments, he has potentially shown "any misconduct towards licence-holders, officials, officers or member of staff of the staff of the FIA and members of the staff of the organiser or promoter".
