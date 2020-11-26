Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
29 Nov
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1

shares
comments
Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1
By:

Sergio Perez says Red Bull is his only option to stay in Formula 1 next year, and that he would take a year out in 2021 and assess his situation if he fails to secure the drive.

The Mexican is a candidate for the Red Bull seat together with incumbent Alex Albon and fellow veteran Nico Hulkenberg.

The team has indicated that while the priority is to keep Albon, it could change its policy and opt for an experienced driver from outside its usual pool.

Perez currently lies fourth in the world championship despite missing the two Silverstone races after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He stressed that he only wants to stay in F1 with a competitive team.

"There's only one option," he admitted. "I've said it before, I've been here for so many years. I want to keep going, I think I'm at the peak of my career.

"But I also want to keep going with a reason, with a plan, with a good project, so I think if there's not a good project that keeps my motivation to give 100 percent, I'd rather not take it.

"I think right now we're just waiting on the decision, what they decide to do. So that's out of my hands.

"And so I'm just approaching these three races as usual, trying to focus on the job, keep delivering, and the rest is not on my hands. So nothing further to report on that."

Read Also:

Asked why the team should favour him over Albon and Hulkenberg, he said: "I think that's the wrong question to ask myself!

"I can speak myself very up, and certainly put myself in pole position, but I don't think it's me who has to judge myself."

Perez stressed that he has no interest in looking at another category for next season.

"I'm clear on what I want to do. Plan A is obviously to carry on, then Plan B will be to stop for a year, see how I feel without racing, see if I really miss it, if I really want to come back or if there's other series that I'm interested in doing, or if I'd rather just do something else and stay away from motorsport.

"I will have a year to think about what I really want to do ahead of that. I think if I don't have F1 next year, I don't see myself doing anything else.

"So I will take a year to consider what I want to do, if I really miss it. Most of the drivers, they retire and after six months, they go mad, and they want to do whatever is available.

"So I have to see, I have never experienced that, my whole life I've been into it. So I have to see also the life out of the sport, how it is, how it suits me. And then see if I miss it, or I just want to carry on with that life."

Perez also insisted that he can see himself enjoying a life outside racing.

"Yeah, I can. I have a lot of interest in other stuff away from racing. Obviously I'm still very young. I could see myself later on doing other businesses away from motor sport, but not in my 30s.

"If that comes early, then I'm happy to consider that option as well. I've obviously got my family, I want to see my kids growing, so many other things, I can imagine a life without motorsport."

Related video

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas

Previous article

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas

Next article

Sainz's first Ferrari test could be in 2018 F1 car

Sainz's first Ferrari test could be in 2018 F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas

Honda: Marquez's recovery "a slower process" than expected
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda: Marquez's recovery "a slower process" than expected

Steiner admits there was "big chance" Haas wouldn't survive 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner admits there was "big chance" Haas wouldn't survive 2020

Latest news

Sainz's first Ferrari test could be in 2018 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz's first Ferrari test could be in 2018 F1 car

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas

Russell frustrated not to be fighting other emerging talents
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell frustrated not to be fighting other emerging talents

Trending

1
IMSA

Kevin Magnussen set to race Ganassi Cadillac in IMSA

6h
2
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick Motorsports crew member and wife killed in car crash

16h
3
Formula 1

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1

24min
4
World Superbike

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

1d
5
Formula 1

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

21h

Latest news

Sainz's first Ferrari test could be in 2018 F1 car
Formula 1

Sainz's first Ferrari test could be in 2018 F1 car

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1
Formula 1

Perez says Red Bull his only option to stay in F1

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas
Formula 1

Grosjean suggests others have managed him better than Haas

Russell frustrated not to be fighting other emerging talents
Formula 1

Russell frustrated not to be fighting other emerging talents

Warning light panels to be mandatory on F1, MotoGP circuits
Formula 1

Warning light panels to be mandatory on F1, MotoGP circuits

Latest videos

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
23h

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments 03:21
Formula 1
Nov 24, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP greatest moments

How A Setup Error Disguised Red Bull F1's Front Wing Progress 04:47
Formula 1
Nov 24, 2020

How A Setup Error Disguised Red Bull F1's Front Wing Progress

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.