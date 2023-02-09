Perez pushed Red Bull "in a certain direction" on 2023 F1 car
Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez says he has tried to push the team "in a certain direction" to make sure its new RB19 car is more suited to him.
Perez joined Red Bull for the 2021 season to replace Alex Albon, but just like Albon and Pierre Gasly before him the Mexican found it tough to get close to teammate Max Verstappen and get on top of Red Bull's machinery.
In 2022 Perez made a fairly strong start relative to Verstappen in the overweight RB18. His early form yielded a pole in Saudi Arabia and a prestigious victory in the Monaco Grand Prix, which came on the weekend the 33-year-old signed a new two-year Red Bull deal until the end of 2024.
But as Red Bull managed to shave off pounds, it allowed Verstappen to further balance the car to his liking and get more laptime out of his preferred oversteery set-up.
By contrast, as car development progressed Perez admitted he had become less comfortable with the car than he had been at the start of the season.
Although he rallied towards the end of 2022, he missed out to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the drivers' championship.
When asked at Red Bull's 2023 launch if Perez has been able to work on his issues with the team to prevent a similar dip in form with the RB19, Perez said: "Yes, certainly. There are things that we are going to work on.
"We believe that the car is already going to be better. I've been pushing the team in a certain direction, and we believe we're heading in that direction.
"But we'll see. Once we get the car, it's all about adapting ourselves to the car and try to maximise it."
Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Perez took responsibility for some of his 2022 struggles and said that by the end of the year his side of the garage had come to understand where it had made mistakes on the car set-up.
"Learning from the mistakes we did, I think sometimes we took the wrong direction with the set-up and that's very important for us to understand," he explained.
"I think we figured out towards the end of the season what we were doing with the car, so that's been crucial for us.
"And I think we are we are heading in the right direction with it."
Related video
Latest news
SpeedSeries splits with Supercars Media
SpeedSeries splits with Supercars Media SpeedSeries splits with Supercars Media
Albon won't "throw laptops around" to get more out of Williams
Albon won't "throw laptops around" to get more out of Williams Albon won't "throw laptops around" to get more out of Williams
Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing”
Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing” Denny Hamlin: NASCAR Clash trod “fine line between entertainment and racing”
WRC Sweden: Rovanpera edges Tanak to claim opening stage
WRC Sweden: Rovanpera edges Tanak to claim opening stage WRC Sweden: Rovanpera edges Tanak to claim opening stage
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge
The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
Throwback: The 1987 Lotus 99T The pioneering F1 car that preceded Lotus’s terminal decline
How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
The story of Ken Tyrrell's team How Tyrrell became a racing Rubik’s cube as it faded out of F1
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Assessing Hamilton's Mercedes stint Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
Why new-look Haas is a litmus test Why new-look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
Assessing Wolff's Mercedes influence The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.