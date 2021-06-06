Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Azerbaijan GP: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton Next / Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

By:

Sergio Perez came close to retiring his car from Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix before snatching a late victory after Red Bull Formula 1 teammate Max Verstappen's tyre failure.

After qualifying sixth on Saturday, Perez was able to battle through to third place before pitting, where he managed to jump ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull looked set for a 1-2 finish before leader Verstappen suffered a tyre failure with four laps to go, causing the race to be red-flagged.

It set up a two-lap sprint finish with a standing restart, but Perez was able to keep his cool and retain his lead to score his second F1 victory, and his first since joining Red Bull.

Perez felt "so happy" to have won the race, but expressed his sympathy towards Verstappen after his DNF, before revealing that he was also close to not finishing as well with an unspecified issue.

"First of all I have to say I'm very sorry for Max because he did a tremendous race, and he really deserved that the win," Perez said.

"It would have been incredible to get that 1-2 for the team. But at the end, you know it is a fantastic day for us.

"We were close to retiring the car, but luckily we managed to finish the race. And really, it was quite difficult all the way until the end."

Perez's race engineer was heard telling the Mexican driver to stop his car at pit exit after crossing the finish line, leaving him to return to parc ferme on foot.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed after the race that it was an hydraulic issue that left Perez at risk of not finishing.

"He was nursing an hydraulic issue as well that we were really concerned that the car wouldn't get to the end of the race, which is why he stopped after the chequered flag," Horner said.

"You thought that we could only lose when they got the restart, but thankfully it all worked out tremendously well, and Sergio did a great, great job."

On the standing restart, Perez was beaten off the line by Hamilton, only for the Mercedes driver to go straight on at Turn 1 and drop to the back of the field, eventually finishing 15th.

"At the start, I had a poor start and he was alongside me but I was like, I'm not going to miss it," Perez said.

"I broke as late as I possibly can and he did the same. It didn't work for him. At least it's a good day for for the team. This is definitely a strong boost of confidence for both myself and the team."

The result sees Perez move up to third place in the drivers' championship, as well as single-handedly extending Red Bull's lead over Mercedes in the constructors' standings to 26 points.

Azerbaijan GP: Perez wins after drama for Verstappen, Hamilton

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Drivers Sergio Perez
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
5h
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Prime

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
7h
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Prime

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Prime

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku Prime

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace – which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Prime

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021
The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Prime

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it.

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2021
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
May 29, 2021

