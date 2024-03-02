Perez: Bahrain F1 Q3 mistake cost me top three grid position
Sergio Perez was left rueing a mistake on his final lap in qualifying for the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix that left him four places behind polesitting team-mate Max Verstappen.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
The Mexican finished the Q3 session 0.358 seconds off Verstappen, with Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Carlos Sainz all just pipping him.
Perez heads into this season knowing that he has to perform in order to retain his Red Bull seat for 2025 and beyond.
Despite his campaign getting off to a frustrating start, he remains optimistic after Red Bull’s testing promise translated into a comfortable pole for Verstappen.
When asked by Motorsport.com if the world champion’s pace was encouraging, Perez said: “Yeah, definitely. It's been a positive day for the for the team.
“From my side, I messed up Turn 1, and lost a tenth and a bit. And that was enough to take me from probably P2 or P3. We've seen the gaps.
“It was also a shame that we lost the second set into Q2 without a need. We ended up aborting. It was already a scrubbed tyre, but anyway, plenty of things to look forward for tomorrow."
Perez says he feels more comfortable with the RB20 than its predecessor, having struggled to match Verstappen for much of last year.
"I feel there is good potential, and there is good understanding,” he said. “I think we're making good progress. It's the first time we've run it at such a light fuel, and even through qualifying we were making some good progress.
“It's a shame that in the end we didn't get to show it. But I think we are in a much better position, and also our race pace is better. So let's see where we end up tomorrow."
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, is interviewed after Qualifying
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Perez gave a clear indication of the key area that he believes has been addressed relative to the RB19.
"I think the entry stability is better,” he said. “It's obviously still a Red Bull car. But I think it's where we're taking good steps.
"I think we've started the season strongly. The result might not show it, but it's just a matter of putting everything together. We are in a good position for tomorrow, having that flexibility with the softs. We have good tyres for tomorrow."
Regarding prospects for Saturday evening’s race, he said: "I think following has become a little bit harder. So it will be interesting to be with cars around, and see what it's like.
"It's a really, really close out there. I think tomorrow we will still learn a lot, all of us, so it's important to complete the race distance, and then go from there."
Perez also downplayed any distraction in the garage caused by the ongoing off-track saga involving team boss Christian Horner.
"Everyone is fully focused,” he said. “I mean, we are a race team. And everyone in the team comes here to race, and that's our main focus for us."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better"
Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better" Verstappen: Bahrain F1 GP "couldn't have gone better"
Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP
Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP Sainz: "Pleasant surprise" to keep up with a Red Bull in Bahrain F1 GP
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career
Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career Caruth's Vegas Truck win offers "validation" to his NASCAR career
Prime
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments