Paul Ricard to feature two DRS zones for French GP

The Paul Ricard Formula 1 circuit will feature two DRS zones this weekend for the return of the French Grand Prix.

Although the long straights offer plenty of options for DRS, the FIA has elected to feature one of the start/finish straight and one in the first area of the long back straight.

The back straight zone has a detection point 75 metres before Turn 7 – which is the left hander on to the Mistral Straight. The zone itself has an activation point 170m after the corner.

The second zone has a detection point at Turn 14, which is the penultimate corner, and an activation point 115m after Turn 15.

The FIA will likely further analyse the areas and lengths of these zones once cars are running in France, and changes could be made if the governing feels that the DRS zones do not work well enough or are too effective.

Should more need to be done, then one option would be to fit a third zone after the chicane on the backstraight.

Paul Ricard track map Photo by: FIA