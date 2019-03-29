Williams brings back co-founder Head in consultancy role

As the team undergoes a wider reshuffle in the wake of Paddy Lowe’s departure, Head has been engaged in a consultancy role.

Head, who has remained a minority shareholder in Williams, last had a hands-on role as engineering director in 2011.

In a statement, the team said: “We can confirm that Sir Patrick Head is currently offering some support to our engineering team on a short-term consultancy basis.”

Head is expected to visit the paddock at the next race in Shanghai, having arranged a family holiday in China some time ago.

However, he won’t be on the pitwall in a formal role.

As part of a realignment of duties at Grove, Adam Carter has taken on the role of head of design, while Dave Robinson is now acting chief race engineer.

Doug McKiernan continues as design director.