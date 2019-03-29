Sign in
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams brings back co-founder Head in consultancy role

Williams brings back co-founder Head in consultancy role
By:
5m ago

Sir Patrick Head is to return to active duty with the Williams Formula 1 team for the first time in eight years.

As the team undergoes a wider reshuffle in the wake of Paddy Lowe’s departure, Head has been engaged in a consultancy role.

Head, who has remained a minority shareholder in Williams, last had a hands-on role as engineering director in 2011.

In a statement, the team said: “We can confirm that Sir Patrick Head is currently offering some support to our engineering team on a short-term consultancy basis.”

Head is expected to visit the paddock at the next race in Shanghai, having arranged a family holiday in China some time ago.

However, he won’t be on the pitwall in a formal role.

As part of a realignment of duties at Grove, Adam Carter has taken on the role of head of design, while Dave Robinson is now acting chief race engineer.

Doug McKiernan continues as design director.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Williams
Author Adam Cooper
