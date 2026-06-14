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Oscar Piastri "could not believe" Pierre Gasly’s Monaco reinstatement

McLaren is considering appealing against the FIA stewards' decision to annul Gasly's Monaco GP penalty, which Piastri is dumbfounded by

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Oscar Piastri says he is "mind-blown" by the unprecedented decision to reinstate Pierre Gasly to the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix podium while he and other drivers were also incorrectly penalised for pitlane speeding.

On Friday, FIA stewards reinstated Gasly's podium after the Alpine driver was handed two five-second time penalties at the end of last Sunday's race for two separate speeding violations. Based on evidence provided by FOM, which is in charge of F1 timekeeping, a discrepancy in how pitlane speeds were measured at the entry of Monaco's unique pitlane meant Gasly and four other drivers were found to have been incorrectly penalised.

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Gasly was elevated from seventh to third by the decision but that came at the expense of Piastri, who was pushed down from fourth to fifth and was one of several other drivers who did serve their speeding penalty during the race.

Piastri specifically made an extra pitstop to serve the penalty, which is the reason why he fell behind Gasly in the first place. George Russell came off even worse, because he also lost a potential podium when he pitted and then faced a drive-through penalty for failing to serve his penalty, dropping the title contender out of the points altogether.

It's that disconnect between the drivers who saw their races impacted by the incorrect penalty, and Gasly effectively being rewarded for not serving his, that has left Piastri "perplexed".

"I'm pretty mind-blown by the decision," Piastri said. "When other people have been penalised for the same thing and served a penalty in the race, how you can then change one penalty, knowing that at least five or six other racers have been impacted by that, is astonishing. I've obviously lost the position, but I can only imagine how George is feeling. I could not believe my eyes.

"I lost the position to Pierre because I served the penalty. Technically I should be P3, but then technically George should be P3. The whole thing is now a mess. It's quite the predicament they've got themselves into. I don't know how you get yourself out of that one, because now the precedent as it is, is you don't serve the penalty, you take it to court, wait probably a few months to decide the race, and who the hell wants to go racing like that? Perplexed is the word I would use."

Pierre Gasly had his Monaco podium reinstated

Pierre Gasly had his Monaco podium reinstated

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

McLaren and Red Bull notified the FIA of their intention to appeal against the stewards' decision to rescind Gasly's two time penalties. That gave the two squads a 96-hour time window, which commenced on Friday afternoon, to further study the rulebook and the stewards' decision, and decide whether or not to follow through with an actual appeal.

"The situation whereby cars that received a penalty served a penalty in the race, some other cars didn't, and then we find ourselves in a condition that some of the cars that didn't have the penalty removed, is a very difficult case," said McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

"We have already lodged an intention to appeal. We will use the time that we have available, and we will confirm or not confirm the intention to appeal. But for the moment I would refrain from commenting too much other than saying that this is a very complex case, and we do feel that we should consider appealing."

Red Bull is also impacted because Isack Hadjar was demoted from third to fourth, losing a maiden Red Bull Racing podium to Gasly.

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"We are a bit confused because at the end of the day, we are talking about non-appealable penalties, and you are racing around cars that are receiving non-appealable penalties, and you adapt your racing also to that," Mekies told Sky.

"Some cars actually served their penalties there. I think regardless of what we think as a team, and we defend our competitive positions, I think it is very important for the fans that we get moving forward with the right clarity about the race result at the time when the race is finishing."

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