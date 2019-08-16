Opinion: Will Ferrari’s 2019 “disaster” get any better?
Aug 16, 2019, 4:28 PM
Ferrari went from setting the 2019 pre-season Formula 1 testing pace to failing to win a grand prix in the first half of the year.
Long-time F1 team technical director Gary Anderson joins Edd Straw for this video to give his verdict on how and why things have become “a shambles” at Ferrari this season – from the car concept to the way the team has operated – and also considers whether the impressions from testing were simply wrong.
Looking ahead to after the summer break, Anderson offers reasons why Spa and Monza may well be better for Ferrari – but also predicts that it could be some very brief relief before a painful end to the campaign.
