Previous
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

One-hit F1 wonders: Eight drivers who only started a single race

Nov 6, 2019, 9:57 PM

Officially, 164 drivers have made just one grand prix start – a statistic slightly skewed by the anomalous Indianapolis 500s on the 1950s 'Formula 1' calendars.

We've selected eight of the most intriguing tales for this video rundown. 

Jake Boxall-Legge explains the stories behind the man whose F1 career lasted just 800 metres, the one-hit wonder who ended up leading on his debut, the non-qualifier who talked his way onto the starting grid, the one-off who took out the race leader and more. Some very well-known names who had much greater success elsewhere in motorsport feature in our eight.

Sadly, it's a story that has a truly tragic ending...

Read Also:

Retro: Why this Lotus 72 was Piola's "most important" F1 drawing

Retro: Why this Lotus 72 was Piola's "most important" F1 drawing
