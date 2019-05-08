Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

Take an onboard lap around Barcelona with six 2019 F1 cars

1h ago

The Formula 1 paddock returns to the scene of pre-season testing – Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya – for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

In our latest video, ride onboard with six different cars – Ferrari, Haas, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Red Bull – for a lap of the track.

The footage is taken from pre-season testing and features a variety of different camera angles, including a cool driver's eye view from Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa cockpit.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Pierre Gasly , Lance Stroll Shop Now
