Take an onboard lap around Barcelona with six 2019 F1 cars
The Formula 1 paddock returns to the scene of pre-season testing – Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya – for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
In our latest video, ride onboard with six different cars – Ferrari, Haas, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Red Bull – for a lap of the track.
The footage is taken from pre-season testing and features a variety of different camera angles, including a cool driver's eye view from Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa cockpit.
