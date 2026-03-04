Ollie Bearman still dreams of Ferrari F1 seat as talks stay "very open"
Oliver Bearman says his dream of racing for Ferrari in Formula 1 remains alive as he keeps an open dialogue with the team
Oliver Bearman, Reserve Driver, Ferrari and Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Oliver Bearman still dreams of securing a Formula 1 seat with Ferrari in the future.
The 20-year-old driver made his debut in the championship at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, standing in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, after the Spaniard was taken for emergency surgery for appendicitis.
His debut made Bearman the youngest-ever driver to compete for the Maranello outfit. He qualified in 11th and scored points with a seventh-place finish in the grand prix.
By the end of the 2024 season, Bearman had secured a race seat with Haas for 2025, but after becoming part of the Ferrari family since his Formula 4 days, conversations remain open with Ferrari.
"Yeah, the dialogue remained very open throughout the year and will continue to stay like that as long as I'm affiliated with Ferrari," Bearman told the High Performance podcast.
"And I think it was very important for me to make clear what I was going through at Haas. There are some differences between a team like Ferrari and Haas.
"The scale is on a different level. And for example, coming from having done that race in Ferrari and having what is a lot of support, you have some extra staff in the team and some extra help in a way. And then you go to Haas, it's a bit of a different structure, and especially as a rookie, I felt like I was having to learn on the job a bit more than a team like Ferrari.
Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"That's a given, given the size of the teams. But I felt like I had to make clear the struggles that I was going through with Haas to Ferrari because you see the result, and that doesn't tell the full story, not even half of it. So that was important, and then what they tell me is what they want to see from me, where they want to see me improve, what they're looking for, which is what you can imagine, just drive a bit quicker every weekend."
Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025 alongside Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc. At 41 years old, the Briton has been at the centre of retirement rumours for some time. While Hamilton has claimed that he has no plans of leaving F1, Bearman has been linked to his seat in the future.
"Yeah, of course," Bearman said when asked if his dream is still to drive for Ferrari in F1. "They've trusted me first of all with their car two years ago now. But they've also believed in me from a very early stage.
"I was in Formula 4 when they picked me up. They've invested a lot in me, and my dream is to put the red suit back on and be in a red car one day. But I also think that this year is such a great opportunity with Haas with the new regulations. I feel like we can do a lot."
Share Or Save This Story
Why Valtteri Bottas has a grid penalty for 2026 Australian GP – already
Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming
Ollie Bearman warns Chinese sprint race is "optimistic" as F1 grid adjusts to new rules
The scrutiny on Ferrari laid bare
Ferrari: 2026 F1 cars have “positively surprised” everyone after initial scepticism
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner
Latest news
What is Aprilia's F1-inspired F-duct device and how does it work
Ollie Bearman still dreams of Ferrari F1 seat as talks stay "very open"
Five things to look out for at F1’s Australian GP
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
The non-championship F1 champions
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments