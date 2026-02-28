Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming
Oliver Bearman spent three or four days of filming with Netflix but has "never seen a single second of it"
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Haas Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman revealed that he did three or four days of filming with the Netflix Drive to Survive crew, only to find that none of it had been included, joking that the footage went "straight in the bin".
The Briton made an appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James ahead of the 2026 F1 season and was joined by the film crew. "Yes, but don't get your hopes up because I've done about three or four days of filming with them. I've never seen a single second of it," Bearman told James.
"I was so excited the first time I did a whole day of filming with them," he added. "Not a second. Not a second. Straight in the bin."
Bearman is currently preparing for his second season in F1 with Haas. He finished his rookie year with the American outfit 13th in the drivers' standings with 41 points, two positions higher than his experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon.
"It’s impossible to gauge where we’re going to be right now," Bearman said during pre-season testing in Bahrain. "Everything I’m seeing from the team is positive, but we don’t know how we stack up, and we won’t know until qualifying in Australia.
"Even then, I feel like in the first few races reliability is going to be playing a big factor. There are going to be teams and people making mistakes with these new regulations. It’s going to be tough to establish a true pecking order."
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
He added: "I’m heading into a regulation change for the first time in my life, really. Last year was a big step for me, but I think even from the beginning, we knew that if we put the car in the right window, we were still going to be able to fight for points, and we had an idea of the competitiveness of the car.
"That lack of knowledge heading into 2026 is good and bad, as on one side I feel like we can really have an impact straight away, but also it’s horrible not knowing.
"I would like to skip forward six months to see where we are, but I’m going to be giving it everything to make sure that where we are is as high up as possible."
The eighth season of the Netflix docuseries was released on the streaming platform on 27 February.
