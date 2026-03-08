Oliver Bearman admits handling of Haas ‘knife-edge’ car made him “look silly” in 2025
Oliver Bearman admitted he made mistakes during a difficult run in his rookie 2025 F1 season with Haas because he failed to adapt to a car that was often on a knife-edge
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images
While reflecting on his rookie 2025 Formula 1 season with Haas, British driver Oliver Bearman admitted that he made himself "look silly" by not accounting for the fact that the American outfit's car was sometimes on a "knife-edge".
The 20-year-old driver celebrated some great highs during his first season in the championship, such as a fourth-place finish at the Mexico Grand Prix, but also endured some mentally tough races.
"There were a few tough races," Bearman explained during an appearance on the High Performance podcast.
"I went on a run of like four or five 11th places in a row. And that was also really challenging because even in 11th, you're so close, but at some point, I was just saying like, 'what do I need to do? I'm missing out on the points by one position for the last month or month and a half in a row.'
"I think Miami, I finished in the points and got a penalty that took me out, and you're like, 'OK it's just not going how you want at this stage'. Those kinds of races prior to the summer break were really challenging.
"We were at a time when the car was on a bit of a knife-edge, really hard to get in the perfect set-up window, and I just wasn't accounting for that enough.
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"I was trying to push as if the car was exactly where I wanted it, and it would work three times out of five. But on those other two occasions, I would make a mistake, run wide, run off track and make myself look silly, basically."
Despite the challenges, Bearman outperformed his experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon by finishing 13th in the drivers' standings, compared to the Frenchman's 15th-place finish.
Share Or Save This Story
From “artificial” to “awesome” – how drivers rate the racing under F1’s 2026 rules
Oliver Bearman feared for his Haas F1 seat after slump: “You’ll be packing your bags”
Ollie Bearman warns Australian GP could be "worst-case scenario" for new F1 regulations
F1 warned of “potential for disaster” with 2026 cars in Australian GP qualifying
Esteban Ocon: "My head is going to explode" with all the new information F1 2026 demands
Esteban Ocon claims overtakes look "quite difficult on paper" as he points to minimal gains
Latest news
Why now isn't the right time to panic over "artificial" 2026 F1 racing
Max Verstappen to enter Nurburgring 24 Hours with Mercedes
Have your say: What did you think of the first race of F1’s new era?
Who slept best last night: Toto Wolff
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system
The non-championship F1 champions
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments