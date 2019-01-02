Official Michael Schumacher app created for F1 star's 50th birthday

Michael Schumacher's family and management team will release an official app created to display all the achievement's of one of Formula One's most successful drivers.

Launching on his 50th birthday - 3rd January 2019 - Schumacher. The Official App is described as a "digital museum" of Schumacher's Formula One career.

The app offers virtual tours of both the Michael Schumacher Private Collection exhibition (based in Cologne and featuring classic cars from Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes) and the historic Kerpen-Manheim Kart circuit, where Schumacher raced as a child.

Fans will be able to see some of his classic race-winning cars in 3D, as well as listen to their engine sounds, and provides in-depth statistics from Schumacher's career and an interview from 2013.

The Official App links directly to the new Schumoji App, whose proceeds go entirely to the Keep Fighting Foundation: with Schumojis of Michael and Mick Schumacher, which fans can share via their social networks.

A statement released on social media said:

"We are very happy to celebrate Michael's 50th birthday tomorrow together with you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts that we can do this together. As a gift to him, you and us, Keep Fighting Foundation has created a virtual museum.

"The Official Michael Schumacher App will be released tomorrow, so that we can review all together Michael's successes. The app is another milestone in our effort to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments. We wish you a lot of fun with it.

"Michael can be proud of what he has achieved, and so are we! That's why we remember his successes with the Michael Schumacher Private Collection exhibition in Cologne, by publishing memories in social media and by continuing his charitable work through the Keep Fighting Foundation. We want to remember and celebrate his victories, his records and his jubilation.

However, the statement continued to say that there will not be any updates on Schumacher's health at the current time, and asked for fans to respect this decision.

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy. At the same time we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019."

Added to the release of the app, Ferrari will open an exhibition at their museum in Maranello, called Michael 50, which commemorates all his achievements during his time at Ferrari, from 1996 - 2006.

All images: Motorsport Images