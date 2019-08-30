What Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in 2020
Esteban Ocon's move to Renault for 2020 after missing out on a drive at Mercedes is official.
While it's a step down for the Frenchman in terms of competitiveness to what he was hoping for, that doesn't mean his move back into the F1 midfield will come without pressure and attention.
Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw outline the reasons both Ocon and his new team will be under intense scrutiny next season, and they explain what this renewed partnership will need to achieve to prevent too many questions being asked - particularly in France
Renault "very clear" Ocon deal is no Mercedes loan
F1 to allow extra MGU-K in 22-race season
