British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP2 in progress
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
United States GP
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
76 days
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
90 days
Formula 1 / Special feature

What Ocon must to do avoid 'negative attention' in 2020

Aug 30, 2019, 1:16 PM

Esteban Ocon's move to Renault for 2020 after missing out on a drive at Mercedes is official.

While it's a step down for the Frenchman in terms of competitiveness to what he was hoping for, that doesn't mean his move back into the F1 midfield will come without pressure and attention.

Scott Mitchell and Edd Straw outline the reasons both Ocon and his new team will be under intense scrutiny next season, and they explain what this renewed partnership will need to achieve to prevent too many questions being asked - particularly in France

Renault "very clear" Ocon deal is no Mercedes loan

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Renault F1 Team

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP2 In progress
session date
Local time
Your time
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
02:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
06:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
03:00
12:00
QU Sat 31 Aug
06:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
06:10
15:10
