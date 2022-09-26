Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023 Next / Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Formula 1 News

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate

Esteban Ocon thinks it ‘strange’ that not everyone appreciates the speed and results he has shown in Formula 1 – especially considering he is up against Fernando Alonso.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate
Listen to this article

The Frenchman looks set to lead the Alpine team in 2023, following the departure of Alonso to Aston Martin.

But while Ocon is raved about by his team, which has committed to him until the end of 2024, he is aware that those outside the squad sometimes fail to recognise the job he is doing.

For he reckons that having shown so strongly against Alonso, which included his maiden win in Hungary last year, only Lewis Hamilton has done better than him as a teammate to the Spaniard.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about his reputation within the paddock, Ocon said: “I don't read everything that is said about me, but I hope that when I do something good, it is reported as such, and that others can get an idea.

“But it is true that there are some people who say to me 'ah, I didn't notice your qualifying at Spa', or 'I forgot you won last year'. I admit that I find it a bit strange.

“In the end in qualifying, compared with Fernando, it is 9/7 to him, but I have a few more points in the standings (Ocon has 66 compared to Alonso’s 59). Last year, if we talk about qualifying, we finished the season in a draw: 11 to 11.

“If I look at Fernando's career, the only teammate at his level was Lewis. Everyone else has not done better than me.

“Personally I feel that I am doing a good job, yes. So it is a bit strange at times to see that on the outside there are those who perceive in a slightly different way.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team,

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team,

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ocon says he now smiles when he remembers the number of times he was told that his F1 career would be killed off going up against Alonso – which makes him especially proud that he has come out of their time together looking so good.

Asked about the doomsday predictions, Ocon said: “Yeah, I heard it too, but I'm still here, right?

“It is a nice comparison from where we started last year, both in qualifying and in the races. Fernando is very, very fast. I don't think he has anything to prove to anyone. To those who say if I have learned from Fernando, I answer 'certainly'. But I hope that he too could have learned something from me.”

While Ocon is happy with his career progression in F1, and excited about the next two years at Alpine, he knows that he cannot afford to sit back and believe his place on the grid is assured.

He cites the example of Daniel Ricciardo, who could be facing a year on the sidelines in 2023 on the back of two difficult seasons at McLaren.

“I understand that there is nothing guaranteed in Formula 1,” he said. “Even if you have won a race, even if you have stood up to a double world champion like Fernando, you are not sure of having a guaranteed future.

“We have the example of Daniel. Two years ago, he was in the top-driver group and today he doesn't have the guarantee of a seat for next season. You must always be at the top, and be sure to never give up.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023
Previous article

Alfa Romeo CEO: “No hurry” to decide F1 future beyond 2023
Next article

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Formula 1

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat
Formula 1

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso certain he will reach 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore Italian GP
Formula 1

Alonso certain he will reach 400 F1 races as record awaits in Singapore

Top 10 Minardi F1 drivers ranked: Alonso, Webber, Badoer and more
Formula 1

Top 10 Minardi F1 drivers ranked: Alonso, Webber, Badoer and more

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch

Formula 1 has nailed its flag to the mast in mapping out a long-term future revolving around hybrid engines running on fully sustainable fuels.

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat

McLaren says it needs a "big step" with its 2023 Formula 1 car this winter, as it cannot go through another year of playing catch up during the campaign.

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue

As Formula 1 returns to Singapore this week, the focus for everyone working in the sport will be on sleep, and how to get enough.

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate

Esteban Ocon thinks it ‘strange’ that not everyone appreciates the speed and results he has shown in Formula 1 – especially considering he is up against Fernando Alonso.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.