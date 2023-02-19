Subscribe
Previous / FIA nets $27m from 2023 F1 entry fees Next / Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin
Formula 1 News

Ocon: New Alpine makes 2022 F1 car look like “a toy”

Esteban Ocon says his new Alpine A523 make its predecessor look like “a toy” in comparison as so much attention to detail has gone into its creation.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: New Alpine makes 2022 F1 car look like “a toy”
Listen to this article

Launched officially on Thursday, the car is very different to the A522, with new rear suspension among the changes, many of which are intended to help with a weight-saving programme that has put the car under the minimum limit.

The power unit department in Viry also focussed on reliability over the winter after a series of frustrating issues in 2022.

“It's a good evolution compared to last year,” said Ocon. “I'm a very mechanical guy, I like to get close to the bodywork, and close to the suspension side of things, and have a look deeply into how parts are made.

“And if I have to be honest, the 2022 car kind of looked like a toy, in comparison to what we have now. 

"So, the level of details and how nice the parts are made, in terms of weight-saving, in terms of solutions in the cockpit and everything, everything looks like proper race car spec.

“It's very impressive, I have to say, the details in everything, how the body work goes together and how all the parts are made. It's very nice.

“And that's first good for reliability, but second means that the team took a step up again. It was a step from '21 to '22. And now it's a huge step again in '23. So we'll see if that translates to performance, but already it is it is a step. That's what I can see.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Photo by: Alpine

At Thursday’s launch, team principal Otmar Szafnauer said that Alpine had to repeat its fourth place in the world championship but be close to those ahead, and also target podium finishes. 

Ocon pointed out that the team wasn’t far off the latter achievement last year.

"It was close,” he said. “We finished fourth in Japan, fifth in Red Bull Ring. There was not a lot missing, and with a worse car in 2021 we won a race, and we finished third in one. So everything's possible.

“But yes, as a target itself it can sound similar to say we want to finish fourth, but the gap from fourth to third is huge, at the moment it was about 300 points or something, in the constructors'.

“If we can be fourth but try and get much closer to third, and maybe fight for third, that's a completely different dimension. You enter into top five finishes, into podium territories.

“So obviously, it's a very high target that we're setting ourselves, continuing the regulations, but we have to set ourselves that target.

“We're very ambitious, we are competitors, that's what we want to achieve. But in F1, everything can happen. And we hope there's going to be surprises.”

Asked if the car could win races, he added: “Realistically, I don't think that's where we set ourselves. Obviously, if we put the car in Bahrain, and it's super performing, we can speak after Bahrain, yes.

“At the moment, I don't think that is realistic. But we'll see. There could be surprises in F1. We've seen it in the past, we were not expecting the Brawn to be a winning car in 2009.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

FIA nets $27m from 2023 F1 entry fees

Mercedes F1 could regret letting de Vries go, says Shovlin
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Piastri: No extra pressure after Alpine F1 exit controversy

Piastri: No extra pressure after Alpine F1 exit controversy

Formula 1

Piastri facing no extra pressure Piastri: No extra pressure after Alpine F1 exit controversy

Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed

Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed

Formula 1

Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed Ferrari: Dyno suggests F1 engine reliability issues have been addressed

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg is ready for return Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Formula 1

Ocon recovered from bad lung virus Ocon got "very sick" in F1 off-season due to bad lung virus

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing teammate

Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing teammate

Formula 1

Alpine: Ocon needs better judgement Alpine: Ocon has to make "better judgements" racing teammate

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How Ocon became a midfield star The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Alpine More from
Alpine
F1 tech: How Alpine has improved Formula 1's most updated car

F1 tech: How Alpine has improved Formula 1's most updated car

Formula 1

F1 tech: How Alpine has improved Formula 1's most updated car F1 tech: How Alpine has improved Formula 1's most updated car

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London with Gasly, Ocon

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London with Gasly, Ocon

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger Alpine unveils 2023 F1 challenger in London with Gasly, Ocon

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The line-up Ocon, Gasly may emulate The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Latest news

Daytona 500: Mid-race crash collects Elliott, Blaney, Reddick, others

Daytona 500: Mid-race crash collects Elliott, Blaney, Reddick, others

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500: Mid-race crash collects Elliott, Blaney, Reddick, others Daytona 500: Mid-race crash collects Elliott, Blaney, Reddick, others

Monster Mustang breaks cover

Monster Mustang breaks cover

SUPC Supercars

Monster Mustang breaks cover Monster Mustang breaks cover

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Porsche Supercup

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023 Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Andretti's Ferrari comeback The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

What Williams’s new boss must do What Williams’s new boss must do to change the fortunes of F1’s backmarker

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Analysis: F1 launch season The ominous alarm bell ringing after F1 launch season

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield The car with which Alpine hopes to break free from the F1 midfield

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute The ultra-light material behind a remarkable F1 attribute

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Ferrari launch
Jake Boxall-Legge

The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.