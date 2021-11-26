Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Ocon: Little set-up tricks behind Alpine F1's Qatar form

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon thinks his Formula 1 team's improved Qatar form was down to finding "little tricks" on the set-up that made the difference.

Alpine enjoyed a competitive race at the Losail International Circuit, Fernando Alonso scoring his first podium on his return to the revamped Enstone team while Ocon took fifth, as both drivers managed to execute a marginal one-stop strategy.

But Alpine's result was not down to strategy alone, as shown by Alonso's fifth place in qualifying, which after penalties for Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas became third on the grid.

Ocon believes his team made the difference in Qatar by finding a better set-up, saying his was pleasantly surprised with the settings Alpine found out of the box.

"For sure, the characteristics did suit the car pretty well, so that was a very good surprise when we put the car down, how we felt the grip was working," he explained.

"But not only that I think we did an exceptionally good job at setting up the car, finding little more things that we didn't necessarily find at other places.

"Little tricks here and there that made the difference this weekend to have more pace, to extract more pace out of the car.

"And the tyre management, the strategy that we had in the race, everything was spot on pretty much. The only thing that was not ideal was my Q3 run on Saturday.

"I think we'll have obviously a lot of data to analyse and see why we were so competitive here. But in general, I think we have made a step with the car in terms of understanding and getting everything sorted [unclear] to the track conditions."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

With its 25-point haul Alpine landed an all-but decisive blow on AlphaTauri in the scrap for fifth in the world championship, now leading the Italians by as many points going into the final two races.

Ocon thinks his team, which has seen a management overhaul in the past 12 months, has "transformed" since the start of the season and is in a good place to attack F1's new regulatory era in 2022.

"Yes, huge progress definitely since the beginning of the year and since last year. I see a team completely transformed, a team united," he added.

"We have great pressure from the bosses, Laurent Rossi and Luca di Meo, they are competitors as much as we are and they are fully supportive behind us.

"There are such great vibes, there is no negative stress inside the team, and we are all pushing in the same direction. So, it's definitely a perfect environment."

Latest news

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
18 h
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay Prime

Why F1's inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax Prime

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021's title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Prime

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Prime

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Prime

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too...

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
