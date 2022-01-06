Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Steiner surprised Haas reduced gap to F1 midfield late in 2021
Formula 1 News

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Esteban Ocon says his shock 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix win relieved some pressure on his Alpine Formula 1 team as the outfit now has experience of being in a winning situation.

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine

Ocon benefitted from a chaotic wet weather start in Budapest to surge to the lead after a restart, as leader Lewis Hamilton pitted. Ocon kept his cool and led the entire race to take his maiden grand prix victory, holding off Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton.

It was one of several standout races for Alpine, which also included a podium for teammate Fernando Alonso in Qatar, as it defeated AlphaTauri in the battle for fifth place in the constructors' championship.

Ocon thinks taking his first ever win not only steeled his self-belief, but has also taken away some pressure from the rest of his Enstone team.

"Yeah, it’s a great feeling and I’m also glad we’ve got that away also for the team," Ocon said.

"Obviously, it’s the first win since the Renault comeback in the new era of Formula 1, so next time hopefully soon that we are going to be in that position, we know how it feels. We don’t have as much pressure; we can just do our job and make it happen."

The Frenchman admits the team is still far away from regularly fighting for wins but says the taste of victory has made the team even hungrier to sample it more often.

"In my case, I’m still working the same way that I did. The guys that I have around me, of course they were really pleased with having that win, it’s the first one for many of them, but we want to have more of those moments, it’s not only one.

"We know we have a long way and hard work coming up but it feels obviously good and I’m proud to have lived that with them, with such a talented bunch of people."

Race winner Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Race winner Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Despite not having a particularly fast car, partly down to an engine design that dates back to 2019, Ocon is pleased with how Alpine has managed to capitalise on any opportunities to score big points thanks to improved race management and trackside operations, which has become part of the team's philosophy.

"Definitely I think this is what we wanted to do, we knew we didn’t have the fastest car, we didn’t have the fastest package overall to be fighting at the front but as soon as there was an opportunity, we were there to be able to take it: Qatar, Saudi, Budapest, almost Sochi for Fernando," he explained.

"We wanted to operationally be on top of our game and we’ve done that this year. I think we can be proud of that, because that means when we are going to have a fast car, we can be fighting up there with the top cars and the top teams without being afraid."

shares
comments

Related video

Steiner surprised Haas reduced gap to F1 midfield late in 2021
Previous article

Steiner surprised Haas reduced gap to F1 midfield late in 2021
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Spa reveals Eau Rouge and Raidillon run-off changes in latest update
Formula 1

Spa reveals Eau Rouge and Raidillon run-off changes in latest update

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Steiner: Haas crew "never gave up" in tough 2021 F1 season

Vettel: Schumacher did "incredible job" with poor Haas F1 car Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Schumacher did "incredible job" with poor Haas F1 car

Esteban Ocon More from
Esteban Ocon
Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine will be "very dangerous" to F1's top teams

Ocon: Floor damage cost me in Saudi F1 podium battle with Bottas Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon: Floor damage cost me in Saudi F1 podium battle with Bottas

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine More from
Alpine
Alpine 'very encouraged' by 2021 F1 season progress
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alpine 'very encouraged' by 2021 F1 season progress

Alpine resigned to another "compromise" season in WEC
WEC

Alpine resigned to another "compromise" season in WEC

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Hungarian GP Prime
Formula 1

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Latest news

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Hungary F1 win took pressure away from Alpine

Steiner surprised Haas reduced gap to F1 midfield late in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Steiner surprised Haas reduced gap to F1 midfield late in 2021

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

How Szafnauer played a crucial role in the Aston Martin F1 story
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Szafnauer played a crucial role in the Aston Martin F1 story

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
4 h
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Prime

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. Pat Symonds explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future.

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen Prime

The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For the seven-time world champion it was only the latest occasion he has faced off against Dutch motorsport's most famous name, having taken on 2021 champion Verstappen's dad as an 11-year-old in an indoor kart race at Birmingham's NEC.

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2022
Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Prime

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

This year Guanyu Zhou will become Formula 1’s first full-time Chinese driver, a potential hero who could galvanise grand prix racing in the world’s most populous nation. Luke Smith examines how Zhou beat several other candidates to the Alfa Romeo seat.

Formula 1
Jan 1, 2022
How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Prime

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

The convivial blitz spirit of the COVID-ravaged 2020 Formula 1 season was replaced by an escalating war between the rivalling Mercedes and Red Bull squads in 2021. Drivers' and constructors' honours were shared after a controversial Abu Dhabi finale that was an unsatisfying conclusion to their year-long sparring match.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2021
Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil Prime

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil

One driver allowed to quietly retire, another one fired in a blaze of rancour. An American buy-out that never happened. A title sponsor demanding an annual right of review. No wonder Alfa Romeo is looking to start 2022 from a clean sheet, says Roberto Chinchero.

Formula 1
Dec 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.