Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement

shares
comments
Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
34m ago

Esteban Ocon has been disqualified from his eighth-place finish in the United States Grand Prix after his car was found to have breached Formula 1's fuel flow limits.

Immediately after Ocon crossed the finish line in Austin, the FIA announced that his Force India car had been found to have broken the rules.

The FIA’s telemetry data had pointed to it breaching the 100kg/hr fuel flow limit during the opening lap of the race.

Following a stewards investigation, the rules breach was confirmed and Ocon was disqualified. His Force India team was reminded of its right to appeal.

Force India team principal Otmar Szafnauer explained that his team's data had shown that Ocon's car had briefly encountered an unprecedented surge of fuel, but had corrected itself before the lap was done.

"What happened was that there was a spike of flow and then a trough – so if you look at it over a lap it was neutral," he said, speaking before the stewards' decision.

"If you look at it over the lap there is no infringement, but it depends how you chop up the lap. This is the first time it has happened."

Szafnauer was adamant that Force India had not gained any benefit from what had happened, as the engine systems had automatically corrected for what had happened.

"We didn't get an advantage," he said. "There are track limits but if you go outside track limits, which you shouldn't do, then if you haven't gained an advantage they don't do anything. If you have gained an advantage then they do something.

"This is another limit where we haven't gained an advantage. I think it is unprecedented."

 

Next Formula 1 article
Magnussen faces US GP disqualification over fuel usage

Previous article

Magnussen faces US GP disqualification over fuel usage

Next article

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Esteban Ocon
Teams Racing Point Force India
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish United States GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish

20m ago
Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement Article
Formula 1

Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement

Ricciardo Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo "put his fist through wall" after US GP exit

Latest videos
Starting grid for United States GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for United States GP

13h ago
Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes 04:34
Formula 1

Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes

Oct 18, 2018

News in depth
Vettel: I had speed to win in Austin
Formula 1

Vettel: I had speed to win in Austin

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish
Formula 1

Magnussen stripped of US GP points finish

Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement
Formula 1

Ocon disqualified from US GP for fuel infringement

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.