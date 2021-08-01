Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

By:

Esteban Ocon paid tribute to Fernando Alonso for his role in helping him take a shock maiden Formula 1 victory for Alpine in Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Ocon scored a surprise win for Alpine in a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, benefitting from the first-lap chaos before pitting for slicks instead of taking the standing start.

It meant he moved into the lead of the race when Lewis Hamilton pitted one lap later to make the switch, before holding his nerve to keep Sebastian Vettel at bay through the remainder of the race.

Read Also:

Ocon took victory by 1.8 seconds, aided by teammate Alonso, whose efforts to keep the recovering Hamilton back for 10 laps stalled the Mercedes driver's charge after he was running three seconds per lap faster than the leaders at points.

Hamilton eventually cleared Alonso for fourth place before passing Carlos Sainz Jr two laps later, but could not make up any more places, eventually crossing the line 2.7 seconds down on Ocon in third.

It marked the first victory for the Enstone-based team since Alonso won the Japanese Grand Prix at Fuji in 2008, and the first for a Renault-powered car since 2018.

Speaking after the race, Ocon paid tribute to the team and made note of Alonso's assistance in helping him win the race as he soaked up a standing ovation from the grandstands.

"What a moment, what a moment!" Ocon said.

"It feels so good. It's the first victory obviously since the Renault group came back into Formula 1. We had some difficult moments this season that we overcame together with the team. We've come back to a fantastic place in Silverstone.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, George Russell, Williams FW43B

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"And today, what can I say? it's fantastic. Congrats to Fernando as well, because I think the win is also thanks to him with the fights that he did. It's teamwork, all that. I think it's been a fantastic day."

Alonso waited to meet Ocon in parc ferme before congratulating him, with Ocon saying they had formed a "sharp duo" together.

"We are working together, we are pushing the team to try and improve and get closer to the pack in front," Ocon said.

"Everyone told me a lot of things about Fernando before I came, but, everything is wrong. I can tell you he is a fantastic guy inside working, and I'm really enjoying the collaboration we have together."

The result marked Ocon's second F1 podium after his second-place finish in last year's Sakhir Grand Prix, and came after a tricky run of form that had seen him suffer Q1 knockouts and go four races without scoring any points.

Ocon thanked the Alpine team for the trust it has placed in him and for helping through "difficult moments".

"When you are out in Q1, when you are P17, you don't know where you are exactly, but the team kept the big trust," Ocon said.

"We're back where we belong, so that's fantastic. Seb was mega quick the whole race, put me under big pressure. But yeah, we managed to hold him off so that was a great effort."

shares
comments
Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Previous article

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

57 min
2
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win

27 min
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

25 min
4
Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

2 h
5
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

18 h
Latest news
Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

4m
Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

25m
Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win

27m
Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash
Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

57m
Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash
Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Starting Grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP 00:39
Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 1: Sainz forced to take third power unit for Hungarian GP

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40 Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth
Formula 1

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 in Hungary
Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 in Hungary

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
Video Inside
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris would 'expect more racing the top guys' after Bottas crash

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP red-flagged as Bottas triggers Turn 1 crash

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes Red Bull reflects on "unacceptable" remarks

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Latest news

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon credits Alonso for role in shock Hungary F1 race victory

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Ocon wins wild Hungarian GP F1

Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Ocon holds off Vettel to score shock maiden F1 win

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas gets grid penalty for Belgian GP after Hungary crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.