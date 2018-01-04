Nurburgring in talks for F1 return in 2019

The Nurburgring is in discussions with Formula 1 bosses regarding a return to the calendar in 2019.

Ongoing financial challenges and a change of ownership has prevented the circuit from hosting F1 since 2013.

But when Mirco Markfort took over as chief executive officer in March 2016, the venue began formulating a plan to entice F1 back.

Liberty Media is keen to retain European heartland races on the calendar, with the French Grand Prix returning this year for the first time since 2008.

Meanwhile, the German Grand Prix is back after a one-year hiatus, with Hockenheim playing host.

Markfort is keen for F1 to return and is believed to have met with F1 chief Chase Carey at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to discuss the possibility and talks have since continued.

"We really would appreciate to have the Formula 1 back at the Nurburgring in 2019," Markfort told Motorsport.com.

"This will only be possible if we take meaningful economic surrounding conditions into consideration.

"We are able to confirm that there had been conversations with the owner of the Formula 1, Liberty Media."

The Nurburgring has hosted 40 grands prix, the first of which took place in 1951.

The venue faces stiff competition to secure a place on the calendar, with F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches having said in September he had received around 40 expressions of interest from potential venues over the course of the year.

It is believed Liberty's priority is to secure another race in the United States, with Las Vegas, New York or Miami its preferred options.