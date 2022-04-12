Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car
Formula 1 News

Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon

George Russell has played down hopes of Mercedes making a big leap forward in Formula 1 soon, despite its push to deliver car improvements.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon
Listen to this article

The British driver and teammate Lewis Hamilton have struggled to match the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull so far this season, with the W13 struggling with porpoising.

Although its strong finishing record has helped it stay in touch with the top teams in the championship, it is well aware that it needs to find more lap time soon.

While work continues on getting to the bottom of the porpoising issues that are forcing it to compromise how it runs its cars, there have been suggestions of the team bringing a raft of upgrades to help its prospects.

However, Russell has downplayed that idea. Instead, he suggests that Mercedes is likely to bring only smaller minor tweaks until it gets a full understanding of what is happening with its car.

"Unfortunately, there's nothing substantial in the pipeline anytime soon," he said. "It's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take a number of races.

"I think there'll be little things, there'll be incremental steps but we recognise that our rivals are going to be doing the same, so it may not be clear to the outside world that we've made progress because Ferrari and Red Bull are going to be making progress as well."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff explained at the Australian GP that the team feared rushing through upgrades, before it understood the W13's weakness, risked it getting more confused about what the problems were.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, 3rd position, drives in to Parc Ferme

George Russell, Mercedes W13, 3rd position, drives in to Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"I think we're just learning the car, we're learning the tyres," he explained. "Nothing we did this weekend has unlocked the aerodynamic potential or has reduced the bouncing. We're still at the same place.

"And that's why it doesn't make any sense to bring updates, because you're confusing yourself even more. Maybe it's the fact the more downforce you bring, the worse the bouncing gets. So we are still learning."

Despite there not looking like an immediate uplift in form, Russell retains confidence that Mercedes will eventually claw its way back to the front.

Read Also:

"I'd love to say we've made a lot of progress but I think we've got to look at the lap times and we haven't closed the gap at all to these guys [Ferrari and Red Bull]," he said.

"We know we've got a lot of work to do but I have faith that we can get there. We know the potential is in the car. And we've got a lot of work to do to extract that performance.

"It won't happen overnight; it won't happen in the next race, but I do think in time we will get there. So, for the time being, if we keep picking up these results, it's keeping us in the mix."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car
Previous article

F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1 sprint race format prompts Ferrari to avoid Imola upgrades

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops
Formula 1

Hamilton plans Zoom push to rally Mercedes F1 troops

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Latest news

Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Nothing substantial" coming for Mercedes F1 soon

F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 crashes holding back Aston Martin's progress with 2022 car

How Albon pulled off F1 strategy miracle in Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Albon pulled off F1 strategy miracle in Australian GP

Ocon: Set-up direction to blame for not matching Alonso in Australia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Set-up direction to blame for not matching Alonso in Australia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
11 h
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism Prime

The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism

OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2022
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown Prime

Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Prime

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing Prime

The answers Mercedes needs from its low-drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Prime

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.