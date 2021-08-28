Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Lando Norris is to go to hospital for precautionary X-ray checks on his elbow following his high-speed crash in qualifying for Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

The McLaren driver had topped both Q1 and Q2 in the wet conditions that had prompted a late start to Saturday afternoon's action.

But as the rain increased at the start of Q3, Norris was caught out by aquaplaning through Eau Rouge as he went for his first flying lap.

The British driver tried to correct his slide but speared off into the barriers on the left-hand side and impacted the tyre wall with the rear of his car before spinning down the circuit and ending up in the run-off of Raidillon.

Although able to climb out of the car unaided, Norris was seen holding his left arm and elbow as he was led to the medical car.

Having been taken to the medical centre, which is a mandatory requirement after such a high-speed impact, McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has confirmed that Norris will now be sent for further medical checks on his elbow.

Although Norris's car was badly damaged in the accident, the team still has the possibility to build him a fresh chassis for the Belgian GP on Sunday, although that would force a pitlane start.

More to follow.

