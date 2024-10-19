Norris cleared after moving-under-braking investigation
Lando Norris was investigated by FIA for erratic driving in Leclerc battle
McLaren’s Lando Norris has been cleared by the FIA of any wrongdoing in his last-lap battle with Charles Leclerc in the Austin sprint race, having been accused of moving under braking.
The Briton had been under investigation by the stewards at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix for potentially erratic driving.
He had been battling with Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Leclerc for a podium position in the closing stages of the race, as his tyres faded.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
