All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 United States GP

Norris cleared after moving-under-braking investigation

Lando Norris was investigated by FIA for erratic driving in Leclerc battle

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Tiffany Cromwell and Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Jock Clear, Senior Performance Engineer, Scuderia Ferrari with Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
McLaren MCL38 front wing detail
Alpine A524 chassis detail
Red Bull Racing RB20 steering wheel of Sergio Perez
Haas VF-24 nose detail
Alpine A524 front bib detail
Haas VF-24 front bib detail
Mercedes F1 W15 front bib detail
McLaren MCL38 front bib detail
Mercedes F1 W15 front wing detail
The grid with a view of Turn 1 ahead of the Sprint
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, gets out of the car on the grid
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet on the grid
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Shaboozey and Gordon Ramsey pose in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Andy Cowell, Group CEO, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, on the grid
McLaren pit stop wheel gun
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet on the grid
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field away
Race start, as drivers race into the first corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the remainder of the field at the start of the Sprint
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44 battles with Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, 1st position, in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, chat in Parc Ferme
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, chat in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Sting with the Sprint top 3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position
Marshals clear away the car of Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
The car of Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, is moved away on a flatbed truck
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, watches down the pit lane
Pato O'Ward, Reserve Driver, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, parks his car in Parc Ferme
Lando Norris, McLaren
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, and Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team for Sky Sports F1
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, chats with Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in Parc Ferme
Mechanics push Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, receives his Pirelli Pole Position Award from Pole Vaulter Armand Duplantis
Top three qualifiers Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the post Qualifying Press Conference
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in the post Qualifying Press Conference
Pole man Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in the post Qualifying Press Conference
92

McLaren’s Lando Norris has been cleared by the FIA of any wrongdoing in his last-lap battle with Charles Leclerc in the Austin sprint race, having been accused of moving under braking.

The Briton had been under investigation by the stewards at Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix for potentially erratic driving.

He had been battling with Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Leclerc for a podium position in the closing stages of the race, as his tyres faded.

Read Also:
Having lost second place to Sainz after the first corner on the last lap when he locked up and ran wide, Norris then had a fight on his hands to keep hold of third place from Leclerc.
His Monegasque rival tried to make a move up the inside through the complex at Turns 14 and 15, but aborted after Norris firmly shut the door on him. After getting his car back under control, Leclerc came on the team radio to accuse Norris of having moved under braking.
Leclerc dropped back from there, meaning that Norris eventually came home in third – two places behind his title rival Max Verstappen.
But shortly after the race, the FIA announced that Norris was under investigation for potentially erratic driving on the final lap.
Norris himself said he did not know what the issue was, because that sequence of corners involves the need to brake while turning through the corner.
Asked for his response to the FIA investigation, Norris said: “I don't know where....oh the one where you have to turn and brake the whole way around?
“I mean, you brake in the corner. So, it makes sense.”
Following a review of video and data evidence, the stewards concluded that there was nothing wrong with what Norris did in that sequence – so saw no need to take the matter further.
A statement issued after its hearing said: "There did not appear to be any significant changes of direction under braking, and the move at Turn 15 was a legitimate defending move by the driver of Car 4. In Turn 1, Car 4 locked up under braking and went wide, losing a position."
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

No Ferrari fight

While Norris had appeared to be Verstappen’s main challenger early on in the sprint, he said that ultimately he had no chance of gunning for the lead nor holding back Ferrari.
“I didn't think I would ever be able to get Max,” said Norris. “We've been struggling a bit all weekend, so my chances of getting Max were tough. But I did the best I could to manage my tyres and things like that.
“At the end of the race, the Ferraris were another level compared to us, so I did my best to try and hold on - but there was pretty much zero chance I would ever hold on to second place today.”
Norris felt that the sprint race form had confirmed that McLaren was not as quick as it wanted to be at the Austin track.
“We've put up a good fight, but we just don't have the pace this weekend,” he said.
“So yeah, maybe some changes to make into qualifying and then for the race tomorrow. I think maybe similar [pace] to Max, but for the Ferraris, we're quite a chunk behind.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Red Bull bib adjuster case is now closed, FIA says
Next article F1 live: United States GP qualifying as it happened

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

Formula 1
United States GP
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool
F1’s 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks

F1’s 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks

Formula 1
United States GP
F1’s 2026 cars now two seconds faster after rule tweaks
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Norris: Austin F1 pole lap "the best of my career"

Norris: Austin F1 pole lap "the best of my career"

Formula 1
United States GP
Norris: Austin F1 pole lap "the best of my career"
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint

Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint

Formula 1
United States GP
Norris rues "shocking" lap after qualifying fourth for US GP sprint

Latest news

What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP

What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
What the Austin sprint race and qualifying tells us about the 2024 F1 US GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Bagnaia "can be stronger" in Thailand and Malaysia after losing ground to Martin
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Stella says McLaren must accept FIA verdict on Red Bull bib tool
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

FeCh Ferrari Challenge
Imola - Finali Mondiali
Ferrari | Imola, Coppa Shell AM World Finals: Hertner makes a mistake, Cheung champion

Prime

Discover prime content
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Tony Watson
How Argentina’s forgotten sporting hero earned Fangio’s admiration
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global