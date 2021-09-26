Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard

Lando Norris has been summoned to see the stewards for running across the pitlane entry line during his late stop to change to inters in Formula 1’s Russian Grand Prix.

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

The McLaren driver had made a mistake in staying out on slicks as a late downpour soaked the track.

And having run wide at several corners in his attempt to get back to the pits to change tyres, he also slipped up by skidding across the pitlane entry line and then cutting back across on his way in.

This is in breach of the event rules, where drivers were told ahead of the weekend that they are not allowed to cross the pitlane entry lines at all.

In a note sent beforehand by F1 race director Michael Masi, he said: “Except in the cases of force majeure (accepted as such by the Stewards), the crossing by any part of the car, in any direction, of the painted area between the pit entry and the track, by a driver who, in the opinion of the Stewards, had committed to entering the pit lane is prohibited.”

McLaren boss Andrea Seidl says the decision for Lando Norris to remain on slicks in the wet final Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix laps was ultimately a team call.

Norris led for much of Sunday’s race at Sochi, taking the lead on lap 14 from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and returning to the head of the pack following the pitstop phase.

The McLaren driver was fending off Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton when the rain began to worsen on lap 46 of 53, with Hamilton eventually boxing for intermediate tyres while Norris committed to the slicks – despite the team calling him into the pits.

Norris slid off the road at Turn 5 on lap 51 and gifted Hamilton the lead, before his eventual stop for intermediates dropped him to seventh.

Seidl says the result was “part of the learning” Norris must still do in F1, but conceded McLaren could have been more assertive in its request for their driver to pit.

"He knows this is part of the game, part of the learning as well,” Seidl told Sky F1.

“But not just on his side, the team's side as well because I think there is always a chance to overrule him form the pit wall side from the information we were getting.

“But in the end, together we made this call to stay out.

“I think on Lewis' side we heard the discussions and it was pretty much the same ongoing and on Lewis' side he had the chance to wait for what we were doing and do the opposite because he was in P2 at this point and we didn't have this opportunity.

“We wanted to go for the win, that's why we decided together to stay out. That's why it didn't work out.”

When asked if there was regret in the call, Seidl responded: “We finished P7, so we regret it at the moment!

“It’s a decision we made together with the team, with the driver and the pit wall. The result is we didn’t get it together today compared to some other teams.

“We will analyse it, learn from it and try to do better next time.”

Seidl went onto praise what Norris is achieving in his third year in F1 having put on a strong showing on Sunday until the closing laps and taking pole in changing conditions on Saturday.

“I think apart from the last two, three laps, what we've seen from the team again together with him from his side when he pulled off the pole and also today in the race, it's impressive what he's pulling off in his third year in Formula 1,” he said.

“And that's why of course we need to analyse together with him what we could have done better today, learn from it, that's always the first thing we do - it doesn't matter what the outcome of a race weekend is.

“But then at the same time it's important to see all the positives also from his side and come back stronger in Turkey.”

shares
comments
Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

Previous article

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

37 min
2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton scores 100th F1 win in crazy, rain-hit race

1 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

1 h
4
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

7 h
5
Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

5 h
Latest news
Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call
Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

9m
Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

37m
Hamilton: Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain
Formula 1

Hamilton: Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

52m
Russian GP: Hamilton scores 100th F1 win in crazy, rain-hit race
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton scores 100th F1 win in crazy, rain-hit race

1 h
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with 00:31
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Russell aiming for Russia podium with "slippery" Williams

Formula 1: Hamilton feels 00:45
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi qualifying

Formula 1: Norris says he 00:57
Formula 1
22 h

Formula 1: Norris says he "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP pole

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021

Starting Grid for the Russian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi 01:12
Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021

Formula 1: Bottas and Hamilton keep Mercedes on top in FP2 at Sochi

More from
Lewis Duncan
Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins Misano September testing
MotoGP

Ducati is “five steps in front” of Suzuki in MotoGP – Rins

Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day of mid-season MotoGP Misano test Misano September testing
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aprilia's Espargaro heads final day of mid-season MotoGP Misano test

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Prime
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call Russian GP
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

Norris "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP F1 pole Russian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris "risked quite a bit" for surprise Russian GP F1 pole

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

McLaren More from
McLaren
McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow Italian GP
Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Trending Today

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

Russian GP: Hamilton scores 100th F1 win in crazy, rain-hit race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton scores 100th F1 win in crazy, rain-hit race

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Russian F1 GP

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Engine necessity or spoiler tactic? What's behind Bottas' grid drop

Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell results shows Williams 'not as bad as people think' - Verstappen

Hamilton: Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth
World Superbike World Superbike

Jerez WSBK: Razgatlioglu holds off Redding to win, Rea fifth

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
5 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Prime

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. Damien Smith brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1.

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Prime

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus Prime

How Mika Hakkinen thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Prime

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021

Latest news

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren F1 takes blame for tyre call

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after making wrong tyre call

Hamilton: Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Norris would have been tough to beat without late rain

Russian GP: Hamilton scores 100th F1 win in crazy, rain-hit race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton scores 100th F1 win in crazy, rain-hit race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.