Norris still "almost crashing at every corner" despite McLaren F1 progress
Lando Norris says McLaren's improved performance in Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix was "better than expected", but still faces handling limitations that led to him "almost crashing at every corner".
McLaren finally introduced its first true performance upgrade of the 2023 season on Norris' car last weekend, which allowed him to qualify in the top four for both Saturday's sprint and Sunday's grand prix.
While McLaren benefitted from both Mercedes and Aston Martin having an off-weekend, Norris still produced a spirited drive to fifth, which became fourth after an additional track limits penalty for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Norris was delighted with the result and McLaren's race pace improvements, although keeping the MCL60 on track was hard work.
"I was a bit nervous coming into the race, that the race pace was going to let us down today but actually it was better than I was expecting which was a good surprise," Norris said.
"It's still not great, Fernando [Alonso] was clearly quicker a chunk every lap, and I am almost crashing in every corner.
"But to be fifth [fourth after Sainz's penalty] shows we've made a good step forward, so I am very happy with that."
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Norris explained that McLaren's upgrades to the floor, sidepod and engine cover had added downforce to the car, but hadn't cured the car's inherent handling traits that makes it so hard to drive for the Briton and his rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri.
"The car just goes quicker around every corner but the way you have to drive is exactly the same which is our next issue to tackle," he added.
"Things that we've been complaining about all year that are still the same but just at a higher level, so I feel I can be really confident if we can tackle these issues.
"I feel like they are letting us down a lot at the minute, so it is not just about downforce, it is about handling and how you handle the car. More technical things that we need to tackle and understand.
"When we do that, I am confident we can fight the quicker cars ahead of us."
Norris can still take a lot of confidence from the Red Bull Ring weekend to his home race in Silverstone, with the Woking team pushing flat out to roll out even more upgrades.
But while he stressed how pleased he was for the work that has gone into McLaren's upgrade push, he also cautioned the team not to get too excited just yet.
"100%. The car is quicker, it is quicker everywhere," Norris replied when asked if Austria was a confidence boost for the team ahead of its home race.
"It is just very difficult to drive still. If we had a nicer car to drive or one that was just a bit easier or had a bigger working range, then I think we can take another big step forward.
"Plenty of things to work on and I think we have more things coming, so I don't want to get too ahead of ourselves.
"I think this has been our best race of the year so I will make sure I'll let everyone in the team know that.
"But just keep our heads down and keep cool before next weekend."
McLaren CEO Zak Brown added his praise of the team's upgrades and hopes it can use the momentum going into the British GP where both Norris and Piastri will run the updates.
"We were third-quickest team on merit really all weekend. So we've got to keep our feet on the ground. One race, and it's close, but it was a good result," Brown said.
"Oscar lost his front wing and he didn't have the upgrade. Let's see when he gets all the toys on the car for next week."
Related video
Leclerc: Ferrari still has high-speed weakness despite Austria F1 podium
The key stats behind the Austrian GP track limits penalty farce
Why McLaren didn’t go ‘all in’ with chrome F1 look for British GP
Why McLaren didn’t go ‘all in’ with chrome F1 look for British GP Why McLaren didn’t go ‘all in’ with chrome F1 look for British GP
Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP
Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP Norris expected Hamilton to get further F1 track limits penalties in Austrian GP
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP
McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP McLaren unveils throwback chrome F1 livery for British GP
FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty
FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty FIA rejects McLaren's request to review Norris' Canadian GP penalty
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Latest news
Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon
Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon Alpine "needs" Silverstone F1 upgrades to be a step forward - Ocon
Honda test rider Bradl thinks its troubled MotoGP bike "can be fixed"
Honda test rider Bradl thinks its troubled MotoGP bike "can be fixed" Honda test rider Bradl thinks its troubled MotoGP bike "can be fixed"
Why McLaren didn’t go ‘all in’ with chrome F1 look for British GP
Why McLaren didn’t go ‘all in’ with chrome F1 look for British GP Why McLaren didn’t go ‘all in’ with chrome F1 look for British GP
Verstappen: Jeddah still "more dangerous" than Spa amid F1 safety concerns
Verstappen: Jeddah still "more dangerous" than Spa amid F1 safety concerns Verstappen: Jeddah still "more dangerous" than Spa amid F1 safety concerns
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.