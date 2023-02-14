Norris ready to wait a "few more years" for McLaren to come good
Lando Norris has "definitely not lost faith" in McLaren after its disappointing 2022 and will patiently wait a "few more years" for a car capable of winning Formula 1 races.
The team failed to capitalise on the major 2022 ground-effects regulation changes after constructing an overweight MCL36 that struggled with early brake cooling issues and then lost out in the development battle with rival squad Alpine to slip to fourth in the standings.
With team principal Andreas Seidl since moving to Sauber - which is in the process of being taken over by Audi - and Red Bull boss Christian Horner revealing he had held preliminary talks with Norris, the Briton's McLaren future has come under increased scrutiny.
But speaking at the launch of the MCL60, Norris - who is provisionally contracted to McLaren until the end of 2025 - says he retains full faith in the team that granted him his topflight debut in 2019.
He said: "At times, it's tough because I'm a competitive guy and I want to win.
"Of course, at times you think what could you do in order to get into the position earlier.
"But also, I'm very comfortable with where I am right now. I have good confidence in the team... and that's the most important thing for myself, to give myself that confidence, but also for the team to have it at the same time."
Later this year, McLaren will phase in its new wind tunnel that will reach "100%" effectiveness in time for the upgrade cycle that will be applied to the 2024 car. The 2025 challenger will then be the first car designed from scratch with the infrastructure upgrades.
Against this timeline, Norris reckons he had the patience to wait until the latter stages of his contract for McLaren to provide him with a car capable of fighting regularly at the front.
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: McLaren
He continued: "It's a long way away, but we'll see how the progress can be this season, how we can do at the end of the season when we get things in the new wind tunnel and start to get our first idea.
"I want to believe '24, '25 are when you should start to see some bigger changes. It feels like a long time away. We've got the whole year to do. But the beginning of that starts this year.
"Last year was a very frustrating year because the new rules, new regulations was really a chance to pioneer that jump forward. But that wasn't to be.
"I have definitely not lost faith in the team that I'm part of and I'm very happy to continue to work with them and to be part of the journey to hopefully getting back to winning championships and winning races.
He added: "I have the patience this time to kind of wait out those few more years. I feel like I've got many years still to go and those two years.
"Potentially [2025 is] the year when we can be in a position to really fight for things."
Related video
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Mercedes unveils W14 Formula 1 car for 2023 season
Latest news
Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson
Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson
Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”
Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life” Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”
Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash
Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more
How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Ferrari's launch changed perceptions How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
Can W14 return Mercedes to the top? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?
The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance
The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance The changes Ferrari has made to try to topple Red Bull's F1 dominance
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren Why Piastri being "almost constantly a little unhappy" pre-F1 debut pleases McLaren
How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design
How Aston has been so "aggressive" How Aston Martin has been "aggressive" with its 2023 F1 car design
Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints
Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints Why McLaren's 2023 may be a building year, despite new F1 car's Red Bull hints
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023 What recent F1 history reveals about the chances of Red Bull being caught in 2023
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore The critical car launch element F1 teams are foolish to ignore
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.