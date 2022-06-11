Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation Next / 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly

Lando Norris says drivers racing to beat the chequered flag in Formula 1 qualifying in Azerbaijan was more dangerous than an offence that he and Lewis Hamilton were investigated for.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly
Listen to this article

Norris and Hamilton both escaped sanction after being summoned by the stewards for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly.

Norris insisted that the dramatic end to Q1 in Baku, when there was 2m30s left on the clock and 15 drivers raced out of the pits in an attempt to beat the chequered flag and get a lap in, was a more dangerous situation.

The stewards summoned Hamilton and Norris after they were deemed to have breached the rules regarding driving unnecessarily slowly on out-laps. Hamilton was hoping Norris would pass him and provide a tow, and the McLaren driver, who was being followed by teammate Daniel Ricciardo, declined to do so.

Prior to seeing the stewards, Hamilton was adamant that he'd done nothing wrong and followed the rules, staying above the delta time prescribed by the FIA. 

In confirming their verdict of no further action, the stewards agreed that neither driver was at fault.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Norris agreed that Hamilton had not done anything wrong when obliging him to slow down.

"It wasn't unnecessary, it was necessary," he said. "He wanted a slipstream, I wanted a slipstream. And I didn't want to pass him because of it. So he did nothing wrong, it's racing. It was like second gear or something.

"Daniel did it to me a few years ago. Everyone knows it happens here at times.

"I don't feel he did anything wrong. I probably would have done the same thing if I was in his boat."

Asked if anything was fair game in situations when drivers are trying to get a tow, Norris referenced the restart after the red flag.

"I think what's a lot worse and more dangerous is when everyone goes out the pits at the end of Q1, and it's just a free for all," he said. "And you have people racing across the start/finish line.

"That's more dangerous, because people actually take risks in doing things whereas when it's like me and Lewis, Daniel was just a little bit behind and obviously Daniel didn't want to go past either.

"But I don't think anything's fair game. I think just what he did was completely within reason, he was on the side, he wanted to let me past I didn't want to go past, there was no one around us on push laps. So yeah, there's no reason for anything to happen."

