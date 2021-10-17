Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence
Formula 1 News

Norris: Openness over mental health important to help others

By:
Co-author:
Cihangir Perperik
, Featured writer

Lando Norris hopes that his willingness to speak out on mental health in Formula 1 can act as aspiration for others to come forward and be more open with their struggles.

Norris: Openness over mental health important to help others

The McLaren driver has confessed to facing some troubled times during his early F1 career, as he struggled coping with the pressure to perform at such a young age.

But after working with both a good external support team, and his own McLaren squad, the young Briton has got himself in to a happy place and is now enjoying grand prix racing again.

While some top sports stars have been reluctant to be so honest about such difficulties, Norris has not been shy in talking about what he has been through.

Recently, he spoke about the topic on ITV’s popular This Morning programme, and he thinks it important he adopts that attitude.

He feels that by speaking about his true feelings, that could help others who are perhaps afraid to speak about any troubles they are facing.

Speaking about the growing awareness on mental health issues, Norris said: “I guess I am now much better than when I was two years ago. And this makes me enjoy everything a lot more. You can enjoy life a lot more as well.

“You're not always worrying and thinking and panicking, and so on. So just the way you feel is so much better. And I think the more you see people say it, the more confidence every person has to get more help.

“For me, it's helped me a lot. And then I know that I can help also other people. I don't just say it because I want to tell you, I say it because I know other people struggle with it.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So it's also a good opportunity for me to try and help other people. And I think we also realise that these big athletes who are saying it, they don't just say it because they want people to feel sorry for them.

“It's because we know we can also help younger people or the people in the world to try and feel better as well.”

Norris thinks that his difficulties were something that other drivers have been through in their careers, but perhaps were not able to be as open about it because attitudes were different then.

“I'm sure there's plenty of drivers in the past which felt the same way, or athletes in the past, which felt the same way, but just never said anything,” he said.

“I don't know if it's we're more open nowadays, or if we're more willing to say what we're feeling, some of the younger drivers now?

“Still it's not everyone. It's not like every young driver says what they feel. It's just been a few more recently or more athletes now, which have said it.”

He added: “But I think the more people that say it, the more people realise the consequences, and actions from other people. And social media can influence the way people feel.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

Previous article

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar
Formula 1

Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar

How a change of mindset helped McLaren design an F1 winner
Formula 1

How a change of mindset helped McLaren design an F1 winner

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime
Formula 1

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder Turkish GP
Formula 1

Norris: "Scary" spray made Turkish GP F1 much harder

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend Turkish GP
Formula 1

Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's more difficult weekend

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

McLaren More from
McLaren
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime
Formula 1

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet

Ricciardo won’t let Turkish GP setback derail McLaren F1 momentum
Formula 1

Ricciardo won’t let Turkish GP setback derail McLaren F1 momentum

Trending Today

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

How high-tech F1 has changed the race engineer role
Formula 1 Formula 1

How high-tech F1 has changed the race engineer role

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate

WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC points leader Ogier fined for traffic offence

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Texas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Texas

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet

Logano after Next Gen Roval test: "You can line us up and go"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano after Next Gen Roval test: "You can line us up and go"

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes
World Superbike World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
4 h
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021

Latest news

Norris: Openness over mental health important to help others
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Openness over mental health important to help others

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

How high-tech F1 has changed the race engineer role
Formula 1 Formula 1

How high-tech F1 has changed the race engineer role

Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Imola in, China out as F1 reveals 2022 calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.