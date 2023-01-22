Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Do Formula 1 team-mates really need to be best friends? Next / How F1’s bigger wheels have impacted car designs
Formula 1 News

Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's ground-effects gains for F1 2023

Lando Norris says McLaren must take as big a step forwards this season as Ferrari managed between 2021 and 2022, even though the major Formula 1 rule change has passed.

Matt Kew
By:
Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's ground-effects gains for F1 2023
Listen to this article

McLaren failed to win at the start of the second ground-effects F1 era last year, with Norris achieving a sole team podium in the Emilia Romagna GP.

The struggles with its MCL36 left the Woking outfit to take its first major competitive backwards step since the start of its Andreas Seidl-led recovery plan.

From scoring third in the 2020 constructors’ championship, McLaren fell to fifth behind Alpine while it waits for its new simulator and wind tunnel to be completed.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Norris reckons his team must match 2022 runner-up and four-time GP winner Ferrari’s gains over one winter.

He said: "That's achievable. I think what they did was extremely good.

“Going from where they were [in 2021], from almost getting beat by us, to going to where they are getting wins, fighting for podiums every single weekend…That's what we need to be aiming for.

“That level of a jump from one season to another.

“They've obviously had, not the luck, but they've maximised a new era, a new rules set for Formula 1 with new cars, which has allowed them to make a bigger jump than ever.

“But there's still plenty of opportunities for us to achieve something like that.

“And that's where we need to be setting our goals for.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Erik Junius

Norris, 23, added that he did not want to have to wait for the new wind tunnel - which is unlikely to impact car performance until 2024 - for the team to notably improve.

He instead reckoned the team can make much better use of its current resources.

He added: “The fact is, we have to do a better job and the team have to do a better job with making a better car.

“I think already next year we need to make progress. I have good faith that we can.

“We have a huge amount of what we need in the right areas and the right people and so on.

“It's just that final hurdle, the final thing to get us up to the same level to then have no excuse against Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

“The team know that they need to do a better job.”

While Norris is contracted to McLaren until the end of 2025, he concedes that his impatience to win has been exacerbated by ex-team-mate Carlos Sainz and 2018 FIA F2 title rival George Russell making potentially career-defining switches to Ferrari and Mercedes to win races.

Norris continued: “I wish I was there with them. Of course, I wish I was in that battle.

“I feel like I deserve to be in that battle. I feel like I can be, and I think it will be a great battle.

“But it's just not the position that I'm in at the minute... I can race against them in the future, and I can do the same as what they're doing. “

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Do Formula 1 team-mates really need to be best friends?
Previous article

Do Formula 1 team-mates really need to be best friends?
Next article

How F1’s bigger wheels have impacted car designs

How F1’s bigger wheels have impacted car designs
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Norris held initial talks with several F1 teams prior to latest McLaren deal
Formula 1

Norris held initial talks with several F1 teams prior to latest McLaren deal

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime
Formula 1

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime
Formula 1

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

Lando Norris More from
Lando Norris
McLaren not worried about losing Norris to F1 rivals
Formula 1

McLaren not worried about losing Norris to F1 rivals

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022

Norris: One F1 podium "isn’t enough" despite "very tough" year for McLaren
Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium "isn’t enough" despite "very tough" year for McLaren

McLaren More from
McLaren
WEC entry still "under review" but McLaren "not ready for it yet"
WEC

WEC entry still "under review" but McLaren "not ready for it yet"

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022 Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine won the war to be F1's best of the rest in 2022

Latest news

BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying
IMSA IMSA

BMW bullish for Rolex 24 despite subdued qualifying

BMW is confident about its chances in the Rolex 24 at Daytona despite a difficult qualifying session in which it finished near the bottom of the GTP field.

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona: Schedule, how to watch on TV, and more

All you need to know ahead of the 2023 season-opening action for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Legacy MC hires Todd Gordon as Jimmie Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Legacy MC hires Todd Gordon as Jimmie Johnson's crew chief

Championship-winning crew chief Todd Gordon has joined Legacy Motor Club to oversee co-owner Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Cup Series entry.

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais hopes “gods of electronics” are with Cadillac at Daytona

Sebastien Bourdais and his fellow Cadillac V-LMDh drivers say they are satisfied with the new car in preparation for the Rolex 24 Hours, but he’s wary of the new spec hybrid unit for all GTP cars and its ancillaries.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make? Prime

What difference did F1's fastest pitstops of 2022 make?

While a quick pitstop can make all the difference to the outcome of a Formula 1 race, most team managers say consistency is more important than pure speed. MATT KEW analyses the fastest pitstops from last season to see which ones – if any – made a genuine impact

Formula 1
7 h
When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter Prime

When F1 'holiday' races kept drivers busy through the winter

Modern Formula 1 fans have grown accustomed to a lull in racing during winter in the northern hemisphere. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when teams headed south of the equator rather than bunkering down in the factory. And why not? There was fun to be had, money to be made and reputations to forge…

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2023
What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure Prime

What Porsche social media frenzy says about F1’s manufacturer allure

Porsche whipped up a frenzy thanks to a cryptic social media post last week, and though it turned out to be a false alarm, it also highlighted more just why manufacturers remain such an important element in terms of the attraction that they bring to F1. It is little wonder that several other manufacturers are bidding for a slice of the action.

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2023
Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons Prime

Why new Williams F1 boss shouldn't avoid 'Mercedes B-team' comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Prime

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Prime

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.