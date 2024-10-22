Norris "driving like a muppet" led to controversial Verstappen battle

Lando Norris has conceded that "driving like a muppet" at the start of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix ultimately led to the controversial battle with Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver made a lunge up the inside of Norris into the first corner, forcing both wide and allowing Charles Leclerc through into the lead on the way to an eventual dominant victory.

While Verstappen's move could have brought repercussions for its forceful nature, the fact it was on lap one meant the race stewards dismissed the case.

When the duo met again at the end of the race with Norris trying to take the final podium spot, the three-time champion again pushed his title rival wide and, despite both running off-track, it was the McLaren that was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

While much ire was directed towards the decision post-race, Norris held his hands up for leaving space for Verstappen to attack into the first corner, which eventually led to the late-race tussle.

"Turn one, I didn't do the correct thing but I feel like what happened at the end of the race was more on my side. Otherwise, it was a good battle, and I enjoyed it. We just didn't come out on top because I didn't do a good enough job.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"If I defended better in turn one and wasn't driving like a muppet, then I should have led after Turn 1, and we shouldn't have this conversation in the first place…"

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella was very careful not to direct anger towards Verstappen in his comments after the race, underlining his frustration was with the stewards and the state of F1's rules.

Norris was also full of respect for his rival, insisting: "I think Max drove very well.

"It's very hard to do what we're doing, and it's hard when you're side by side, you're completely one side of the track to guess where your braking marker is.

"You're going quicker than you have before because you use the battery, the tyres are older, there's different bumps, there's a lot of dirt, we're battling and fighting hard... so I respect the battle that we had, it was a good one, it was enjoyable, I think it was respectful."