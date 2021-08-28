Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has been cleared to race in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix despite his heavy crash in Eau Rouge during qualifying.

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

In the final Q3 shootout, which was run in very wet conditions, Norris lost control of his McLaren through Eau Rouge as his car appeared to aquaplane off the track.

Norris made heavy sideways contact with the tyre wall at the top of the Raidillon, a high-speed impact which destroyed both ends of the cars and sent him spinning back onto the track.

Norris was soon able to step out of the car under his own power, but appeared to have some discomfort around his elbow, and later went to a nearby hospital to get precautionary X-rays taken.

Those scans have not brought any injuries to light, with Norris' team boss Andreas Seidl confirming the Briton will be able to race in tomorrow's grand prix.

"The checks were done in the hospital, also on his elbow that was hurting a bit. Everything is good, and he’s good to be back racing tomorrow," Seidl told the media on Saturday night.

Given the severity of the damage to Norris' McLaren, he is likely to require a new chassis and engine, which would force him to start from the pitlane rather than from his ninth position on the grid.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Asked about the status of Norris' MCL35 and its Mercedes power unit, Seidl said a full investigation of what can be salvaged is still under way.

"The assessment of the damage is still ongoing, and the assessment of also the consequences, and what that means in terms of what we have to change, and what that means for example the starting position tomorrow, that's still in progress," Seidl explained.

"I think it was a reasonably heavy impact, but I think we know the safety which is built into these cars and the safety that the track is having, luckily it ended up with just some bruises, probably. And luckily you can go back racing tomorrow.

"The most important thing is Lando is okay, now our focus is on getting the car ready for tomorrow. Knowing that Lando is in top form hopefully we can get back into a position to score points with him."

shares
comments
Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

30 min
2
Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

24 min
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

50 min
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

2 h
5
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

2 h
Latest news
Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

24m
Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

30m
Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

50m
Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes
Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes

1 h
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
1 h

Starting Grid for the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Verstappen 01:00
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Verstappen "very happy" with car feeling despite FP2 crash

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag 00:58
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen fastest in FP2 before crash causing red flag

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022 00:50
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull extend Perez's contract for 2022

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

More from
Filip Cleeren
Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's "serious" Le Mans fuel issue 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Lopez reveals detail on Toyota's "serious" Le Mans fuel issue

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Video Inside
Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Trending Today

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Spa F1 pole, Russell stars

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen denies Russell shock F1 pole

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
5 h
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle Prime

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull-Mercedes battle

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
21 h
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris cleared to race in Belgian GP after Eau Rouge crash

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Eau Rouge barrier changes will not stop big crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.