All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 British GP

Norris backtracks on Verstappen F1 apology demand

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris has spoken about his "close to the edge" Austrian GP clash with Max Verstappen

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Lando Norris has backtracked on his demand for Max Verstappen to admit fault for their crash in Austria and now does not think that the Red Bull driver needs to apologise.

The pair collided last weekend in Spielberg as they fought for the lead, costing them both the chance of victory, with the stewards penalising Verstappen for causing the incident.

Norris labelled Verstappen “reckless, stupid and desperate” in the hours that followed and demanded that he admit fault.

Read Also:

As the F1 circus rolled into Silverstone four days later for this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Norris confirmed that the pair had spoken since Sunday’s incident and that he had changed his view. Therefore, the Briton no longer felt an apology necessary.

"I honestly don't think he needed to apologise, some of the things I said in the pen after the race were more just because I was frustrated at the time," Norris said ahead of his home race.

"A lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions, and I probably said some things I didn't believe in, especially later on in the week.

"It was a pretty pathetic incident in terms of what ended both our races, it wasn't like an obvious bit of contact. It was probably one of the smallest bits of contact you could have, but with a pretty terrible consequence for both of us, especially for myself.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"As a review, a good race, at times very close to the edge, but we've spoken about it, and we're both happy to go racing again.

Norris added that the drivers, who are friends away from the track, did not need to change too much in their future approaches, although he noted that there were probably actions that both of them could have taken to avoid the incident.

He did, however, point out that the FIA should be on top of re-enforcing regulations over moving under braking, as Norris noted that it could create an even larger incident.

"It's a tricky one. Max isn't going to want to crash, he's not going to want to ruin his own race and his own chances," Norris added.

"So I think there are different things I need to do slightly differently, but at the end of it I don't think he's going to change too much. I don't think I need to change too much.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, retires in the pit lane after contact with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, whilst battling for the lead

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, retires in the pit lane after contact with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, whilst battling for the lead

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"We could have avoided the crash definitely, because there's something I could have done and basically used more kerb, but there's things from both sides that I'm sure we wanted to do better, in a slightly different way.

"But on the whole, I think, avoiding an incident for moving under braking is probably the biggest part of it. That can very easily be an incident that comes from such a thing, and I think that's something we have to be very careful of.

"That's just something for the future and something that the stewards need to be aware of, that something could easily go wrong. So I think to a certain point you're defending, you're being aggressive, and that's okay.

"And there'll be a point where there is a limit and I think that just needs to be defined in a slightly better way."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ricciardo defends “tough racer” Verstappen after Norris F1 Austrian GP clash
Next article McLaren repaired old floors to fix Norris’s car “destroyed” in Verstappen crash

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mercedes gets 10% aero boost as F1 wind tunnel allocations reset

Mercedes gets 10% aero boost as F1 wind tunnel allocations reset

Formula 1
Mercedes gets 10% aero boost as F1 wind tunnel allocations reset
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
How Russell became the Austrian GP hero as Verstappen and Norris came to blows
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship
Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?

Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?

Formula 1
British GP
Was the Verstappen/Norris clash blown out of proportion?
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
McLaren
More from
McLaren
F1 British GP gets ticket sale surge after Norris and Verstappen Austrian clash

F1 British GP gets ticket sale surge after Norris and Verstappen Austrian clash

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP gets ticket sale surge after Norris and Verstappen Austrian clash
F1 needs to fix racing rules to avoid "another 2021", says McLaren

F1 needs to fix racing rules to avoid "another 2021", says McLaren

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 needs to fix racing rules to avoid "another 2021", says McLaren
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Latest news

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship
The Wood Brothers "need to be better." Is Josh Berry the answer?

The Wood Brothers "need to be better." Is Josh Berry the answer?

NAS NASCAR Cup
The Wood Brothers "need to be better." Is Josh Berry the answer?
F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links

F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links

MGP MotoGP
German GP
F1 champion Hamilton “interested” in MotoGP amid Gresini buyout links
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Indy IndyCar
Prema “talking” with F1 driver Sargeant over 2025 IndyCar switch

Prime

Discover prime content
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
When Stirling Moss’s Silverstone near-miss launched him to F1 stardom
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
The F1 compromises required to nail a perfect Silverstone set-up
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
If Sainz joins Alpine, who is Williams' best F1 option for 2025?
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global