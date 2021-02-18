Norris: Albon’s Red Bull exit shows F1 can be ‘a cruel world’

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari
The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year
Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset
Red Bull's takeover of Honda's Formula 1 engine project has solved a potential short-term headache Honda's withdrawal at the end of 2021 would have caused. But, in taking destiny into its own hands, it could have a positive long-term impact too.
The F1 racing statement that Ricciardo should make again
Daniel Ricciardo is making his second new start in three seasons, as he joins McLaren. His star is on the up again after returning to the podium last year, but he may want to revisit a powerful approach he's previously used to beat Formula 1's best
The core faults Ferrari must fix in 2021
From challenging Mercedes for world titles, Ferrari abruptly reverted to the kind of shambles not seen since the early 1990s over the course of a disastrous 2020 campaign. Putting the Scuderia back on track won't be the work of a moment, says Roberto Chinchero
The influences of Mercedes on McLaren's 2021 challenger
McLaren is the first Formula 1 team to show its hand with a Mercedes-powered iteration of the MCL35 that helped it to finish third in 2020. But its engine isn't the only area where McLaren has taken inspiration from the reigning champions
The greatest Mercedes you've never heard of
It only raced once, but the 1939 W165 could be the most remarkable of all Silver Arrows, thanks to some controversial race organising and a secret project. Kevin Turner told its story in the 29 December 2016 issue of Autosport magazine
The meteoric rise of F1's first 21st century-born racer
New AlphaTauri Formula 1 recruit Yuki Tsunoda has had a sensational rise during his F2 rookie season. But what makes him so special? Motorsport.com asks those he's worked with, and the man himself.
The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021
The 2021 breed of F1 car may be based on the 2020 machines, but that doesn't mean to say Mercedes will have it all its own way this year. The team has acknowledged the items that could trip it up and is working to ensure these factors are minimised