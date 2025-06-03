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Norbert Haug responds to Verstappen-Russell clash: "Couldn't believe someone would lash out like that"

Max Verstappen faces criticism from Norbert Haug after his clash with George Russell in Barcelona

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Former vice president of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Norbert Haug has called out four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen for his clash with George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix. 

The Dutchman, who has since apologised, was handed a 10-second penalty for a collision with Russell in the latter stages of the race. A disgruntled Verstappen appeared to move aside for Russell after being told by his Red Bull team to give the position back to the British driver after an earlier incident. However, as Russell navigated around him, Verstappen collided into the side of his W15. 

The moment has sparked debate within the sport, including an argument from 2016 champion Nico Rosberg who claimed Verstappen should have been shown the black flag for the move.

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Now, Haug has claimed that Verstappen needs to start acting like the world-class driver that he believes he is. He explained to Sky Sports Germany:

"I was completely blown away. I couldn't believe someone would lash out like that. At least he apologised today. But I think the whole chain of events needs to be examined again - and I'd very much like to do that.

"To me, today's apology was missing two very simple words at the end: 'Sorry, George.' And maybe he could still apologise to the stewards. That shouldn't have happened. It's a good start, but as we all know, a beautiful ending is what makes it complete.

"So I would have expected him to say: 'I apologise to George, I apologise to the FIA for my misconduct, and to all the fans who were watching.'

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"He's a person who is admired - and rightly so. Undoubtedly the very best racing driver of our time, and has been for quite a while. And accordingly, he needs to act like it."

Verstappen's apology

After avoiding the topic during post-race interviews in Barcelona, Verstappen shared on social media today:

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out. Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.

"I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

 

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