No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been cleared for an unsafe rejoin in qualifying for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix.
In Q1, Hamilton was seen moving off the track through a wet Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex on the driver's left and rejoined the track directly ahead of team-mate George Russell, when both Mercedes drivers were on their out-laps.
Russell had to take avoiding action, while behind them the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas was also hindered.
The incident was reported to the stewards, who investigated it after the qualifying session when both Hamilton and Russell were summoned.
Hamilton argued he simply wanted to jump out of the way of Bottas, who had just started a flying lap.
Russell also explained he wanted to make sure Bottas wasn't impeded, and thought there was no danger to the way Hamilton rejoined the racing surface atop Raidillon.
The stewards followed their reasoning and decided to take no further action.
"Hamilton explained that he had been warned of the approach of Bottas and moved out of the way, in this case off track," they wrote in their verdict.
"Russell explained that he had the same warning but moved out of the way later.
"He also explained that as he was on the same program as Hamilton he was fully aware of what Hamilton was doing and that at no point was the manoeuvre unsafe. The Stewards agree and take no further action."
Williams driver Alex Albon was also investigated for an unsafe rejoin. Albon went off the road in Q1 in the second sector and then rejoined on the racing line right in front of the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.
Albon was given a reprimand for the offence, with the stewards conceding that Albon was automatically going to end up on the ideal line when he returned to the track but also noting he could have taken more care.
"Albon left the circuit at Turn 8 at the end of Q1. He then rejoined the circuit on the racing line.
"While he was always going to have to rejoin on the line, the Stewards feel that he could have done more to ensure that he rejoined safely while another car was approaching."
Haas driver Kevin Magnussen received a three-place grid drop for impeding Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Magnussen hit the wall coming out of Speaker's Corner and then remained on the racing line for the following corners, significantly impeding Leclerc, who furiously called for a penalty on the team radio.
Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door"
Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door" Mercedes splits F1 car wing levels as Russell handed "barn door"
Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident
Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident Hamilton, Russell summoned over Spa F1 qualifying incident
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Latest news
London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth
London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth London E-Prix: Cassidy tops FP2 with Formula E title rival Dennis fifth
Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather
Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather Belgian GP sprint shootout delayed by bad weather
Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”
Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles” Vowles: Crucial F1 CapEx talks “went round in circles”
Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens
Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens Live: Follow Belgian GP F1 sprint shootout as it happens
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.