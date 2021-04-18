Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'

By:

The FIA's Formula 1 race stewards have opted to take no action over Valtteri Bottas and George Russell’s clash in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, calling it a “racing incident”.

No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'

Bottas and Russell crashed out of Sunday’s race at Imola after colliding on the approach to Turn 2 when battling over ninth position.

Russell was gaining rapidly on Bottas down the main straight and moved to the right-hand side of the track to try and overtake, only to hit a wet patch and lose control of his car.

Russell’s Williams speared to the left and into the Mercedes of Bottas, causing significant damage to both cars and leaving debris strewn across the track, causing a red flag.

Both drivers were quick to blame each other, with Russell claiming Bottas broke a gentleman’s agreement over minor movements at high-speed.

The stewards confirmed shortly after the incident that they would be investigating the matter after the race, meeting with both drivers and representatives from Mercedes and Williams.

Read Also:

In a bulletin issued by the stewards following the meeting, it was confirmed that no further action would be taken following a review of the videos and car telemetry.

The stewards deemed that Bottas “maintained his line throughout the incident along the right-hand side of the dry line, leaving at least a full car’s width to the right at all times.”

When Russell moved to pass Bottas on the right, “the gap between them and the right-hand side of the track decreased”, leading to the crash.

The stewards wrote: “At no time did either car manoeuvre erratically. The track appeared to be not especially wet through Turn 1 but at the point of closest approach to the right hand side of the track, the right-hand side tyres of Car 63 hit an especially damp patch and the car snap yawed, bearing in mind that the car had low downforce in the rear with the DRS open.

“The Stewards conclude that the accident was a racing incident considering the conditions and take no further action.”

Asked by Motorsport.com about how he defended, Bottas denied that he had broken any agreement between the drivers.

“I don’t see it that way at all, I didn’t make any sudden moves,” Bottas said. “I think it’s quite clear from his onboard as well, I always left a space. No, from my side, it was clean.

“Of course I’m defending, I’m not going to make any room for him. But also when I race, I have respect. So I see it differently to him.”

shares
comments

Related video

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Previous article

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas , George Russell
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP winners' press conference

May 8, 1996
Latest news
No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'
Formula 1

No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'

19m
Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

20m
Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash
Formula 1

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

45m
Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash
Formula 1

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash

1h
Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"
Formula 1

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
Apr 17, 2021

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake" Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas: Imola F1 crash with Russell "clearly his mistake"

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Valtteri Bottas
Russell: Bottas may not have made same move on another driver Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Bottas may not have made same move on another driver

Emilia Romagna GP red-flagged after Bottas/Russell crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Emilia Romagna GP red-flagged after Bottas/Russell crash

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
10h
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

Hungarian GP winners' press conference
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Hungarian GP winners' press conference

Latest news

No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No further action on Bottas-Russell 'racing incident'

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell has ‘lots to learn’ after Bottas F1 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.