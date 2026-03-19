Nico Rosberg sends emotional message to Kimi Antonelli after first F1 win in China

2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg sent a heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli after the Mercedes driver claimed his maiden F1 win at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Antonelli successfully converted pole position into his first race victory at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday 15 March after fending off competition from his Mercedes team-mate George Russell and the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Having also won his first F1 race at the Chinese Grand Prix, Rosberg sent Antonelli a message after the milestone.

"Congratulations, really so awesome to follow that. We've known each other for so many years. Incredible to watch your career progress and to get that win now in F1," the former Mercedes driver said.

"I was really emotional watching it, and you deserve it so much. So, amazing, wishing you all the best, and for the next race as well. Such a great car, you have an amazing situation to be in now, and I can remember that so much from my time.

"There are some comparables. I also won my first race in China. We're both now [two] of only seven Formula 1 race winners with Mercedes. So that's super, super special. Gonna keep cheering for you, all the best to you, to the team, also to George, of course. It's gonna be such an exciting season, and I hope to see you very, very soon."

Antonelli has a long-standing relationship with Rosberg as he was part of the 2016 champion's Rosberg Racing Academy. During his time with the academy in 2019, the Italian driver won the South Garda Winter Cup, WSK Super Master Series, WSK Euro Series, WSK Open Cup and WSK Final Cup.

The 19-year-old's win in China places him second in the drivers' standings with 47 points, four points behind current championship leader Russell.