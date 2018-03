Can anyone stop Lewis Hamilton winning the 2018 Formula 1 championship? James Roberts asked 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg the big question and he didn't hold back...

Nico Rosberg breezes into his Monaco office and immediately spots a bowl of red foil-wrapped packets. "What are these?" he says quizzically.

In his absence we've delivered 20 handmade fortune cookies, each containing a question related to the 2018 season, to his desk.