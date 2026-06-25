Neymar Jr shares Lewis Hamilton-inspired message after emotional World Cup comeback

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr referenced seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton following an emotional return to international football at the ongoing 2026 World Cup tournament.

After a 981-day absence from the Brazil squad due to a torn ACL sustained against Uruguay in October 2023, Neymar made his highly anticipated return during a group stage match against Scotland in Miami.

The 34-year-old was brought onto the pitch in the 76th minute. His time in the match included 24 touches and a shot on target.

Following his return, he shared photos on Instagram with the caption, "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE".

The caption was a direct nod to his close friend Hamilton, who recently shared the same message following his first grand prix win with Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Hamilton's win in Spain came after a difficult first season with the Maranello outfit in 2025 and was his first grand prix victory since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Briton commented on Neymar's post: "ALWAYS."

Fans reacted to the interaction after it was shared on the official F1 Instagram account. "Can’t wait for Neymar to score at the World Cup! Remember who you are Ney!!" one fan posted, while another added: "GOAT to GOAT conversation."

Hamilton and Neymar Jr have been friends for several years. When the Ferrari driver was honoured with Brazilian citizenship in 2022, he opened up about his friendship with the footballer.

"I want to spend more time here in Brazil," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 at the time. "It is such a beautiful culture. I've only been to Rio and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back for Christmas, New Year or something.

"Neymar invites me every year, and [pro surfer] Gabriel [Medina] invites me every year, but I never had the chance."