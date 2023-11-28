Subscribe
When is the next F1 race? Full 2024 Formula 1 race calendar

With the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship season having come to an end in Abu Dhabi, here’s a look at what races are on the schedule next year.

Author Rebecca Braybrook
Published
Start action, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 leads

This year’s season saw 22 races (the planned Emilia-Romagna GP was cancelled due to flooding) packed with action and impressive dominance from Max Verstappen and his Red Bull car.

The 2024 F1 season will begin on 29 February and run until 8 December with a record-breaking 24-race season. Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain at the end of February, just a week before the opening race.

The first two races of the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will be held on Saturday nights, with a shifted schedule due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday 10 March.

The holy event required the Saudi Arabian GP to be moved forward by a day and, with back-to-back weekends, the decision was made to also race on Saturday in Bahrain to ensure there was enough time to move all freight to the next race.

The Chinese GP is also set to return to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019. The race was previously cancelled in 2023 for a fourth consecutive year following strict COVID-19 measures in the country.

When is the next F1 race in 2024?

The next F1 race will take place on 2 March 2024, as F1 travels to Bahrain for the season opener.

Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain on Wednesday 21 February and will run until Friday 23 February, with FP1 for the Bahrain GP starting one week later. 

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

What is the 2024 F1 schedule

The 2024 F1 season will officially begin on 29 February in Bahrain, however pre-season testing will take place over three days from 21-23 February.

Here’s the full calendar for all 24 races next year:

Date 

Event 

Location 

29 February–2 March 

Bahrain GP 

Sakhir 

7–9 March 

Saudi Arabian GP 

Jeddah 

22-24 March 

Australian GP 

Melbourne 

5-7 April 

Japanese GP 

Suzuka 

19-21 April 

Chinese GP 

Shanghai 

3-5 May 

Miami GP 

Miami 

17-19 May 

Emilia-Romagna GP 

Imola 

24-26 May 

Monaco GP 

Monaco 

7-9 June 

Canadian GP 

Montreal 

21-23 June 

Spanish GP 

Barcelona 

28-30 June 

Austrian GP 

Spielberg 

5-7 July 

British GP 

Silverstone 

19-21 July 

Hungarian GP 

Budapest 

26-28 July 

Belgian GP 

Spa 

23-25 August 

Dutch GP 

Zandvoort 

30 August–1 September 

Italian GP 

Monza 

13-15 September 

Azerbaijan GP 

Baku 

20-22 September 

Singapore GP 

Singapore 

18-20 October 

United States GP 

Austin 

25-27 October 

Mexican GP 

Mexico City 

1-3 November 

Brazilian GP 

São Paulo 

21-23 November 

Las Vegas GP 

Las Vegas 

29 November–1 December 

Qatar GP 

Losail 

6-8 December 

Abu Dhabi GP 

Yas Marina 

The FIA, the sport's governing body, has made an effort to regionalise the schedule for the 2024 season in an attempt to make the sport more sustainable.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world. There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues.

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA, Stefano Domenicali, CEO, Formula 1

“I want to thank all of the promoters and partners for their support and effort to achieve this great schedule. Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment.”

The Japanese GP has been moved from its usual September spot to April, giving this year's season an Asian leg towards the start of the year. The race, which is traditionally after the summer break, will move to the fourth round of 2024, just ahead of the Chinese GP.

With the Japanese GP making a move to the start of the year, the Azerbaijan GP in Baku will be moved to the second half of the year, taking place a week before the Singapore GP.

The Qatar GP will also be moved to the penultimate race of the season which will help transport cars and equipment to Abu Dhabi for next year’s season finale and should also help with the heat issue faced by drivers this year.

