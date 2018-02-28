F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test Day 2

Good morning and welcome to our daily Motorsport F1 Debrief from testing – your quick wrap-up of all the important stories that have taken place in the last 24 hours.

VETTEL TOP ON COLD DAY IN SPAIN

Formula 1 testing against dominated attention but it wasn’t the most productive of days for the teams involved – as the cold weather front blasting across Europe means things got off to a chilly start in Barcelona. There was even snow in the paddock at one point.

Despite the frustrating day for the teams, it was Sebastian Vettel who edged out Valtteri Bottas with a flurry of quick laps late on – despite an earlier spin that caused a red flag to be brought out to clean gravel that the Ferrari driver had flicked back on to the track.