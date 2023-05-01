Newey agrees contract extension with Red Bull F1 team

The legendary F1 designer’s current deal had been up for renewal at the end of this year, prompting recent speculation that he could be targeted by competitors.

But on the back of a dominant start to the 2023 season for Red Bull’s RB19, sources have revealed that the team and Newey have moved quickly to sort out the details of a new arrangement that will see them work together for many more years to come.

Newey will continue in his role as chief technical officer, having oversight of the progress of Red Bull’s F1 team, its Advanced Technology business and its new Powertrains division.

While there has been no official announcement of the new contract, nor details of how long it runs for, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner welcomed the fact that Newey was now formally committed to the squad after originally joining in 2006.

“Adrian has been such a fundamental part since almost the beginning,” Horner told Motorsport.com.

“He covers a lot of a lot of areas and, to have the depth of his experience and knowledge to draw upon, and the way he works with the young guys, it's great.

“He's just as motivated as he always been. Obviously, he has a great interest in what's going on in Powertrains, and Red Bull Advanced Technology as well. So, he covers the three pillars of the campus in Milton Keynes.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Horner reckoned the set-up that Red Bull had, with Newey working in collaboration with senior figures like F1 technical director Pierre Wache and powertrains chief Ben Hodgkinson, helped play to his strengths.

“I think Pierre on the chassis side does a great job,” added Horner. “We have got Ben Hodgkinson on Powertrains doing a fantastic job and Rob Gray on the Advanced Technology side.

“It's a people business, and that enables him [Newey] to apply his expertise. He doesn't have to be there every single day on one particular topic. We're able to use the breadth of his experience across the group.”

Horner also said that Newey had been fired-up by the prospect of Red Bull producing its own engines from 2026 – which meant the squad would be designing its entire package for the first time ever.

“Adrian is a very competent engineer regarding all things to do with combustion,” said Horner. “You can see that he's fully bought into the concept and sees the potential that it really brings longer term.”

Newey is regarded as one of F1’s most successful car designers, having won titles for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull during a hugely successful career in F1.