Newey agrees contract extension with Red Bull F1 team
Adrian Newey has committed his Formula 1 future to Red Bull after agreeing a contract extension with the world champion team, Motorsport.com has learned.
The legendary F1 designer’s current deal had been up for renewal at the end of this year, prompting recent speculation that he could be targeted by competitors.
But on the back of a dominant start to the 2023 season for Red Bull’s RB19, sources have revealed that the team and Newey have moved quickly to sort out the details of a new arrangement that will see them work together for many more years to come.
Newey will continue in his role as chief technical officer, having oversight of the progress of Red Bull’s F1 team, its Advanced Technology business and its new Powertrains division.
While there has been no official announcement of the new contract, nor details of how long it runs for, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner welcomed the fact that Newey was now formally committed to the squad after originally joining in 2006.
“Adrian has been such a fundamental part since almost the beginning,” Horner told Motorsport.com.
“He covers a lot of a lot of areas and, to have the depth of his experience and knowledge to draw upon, and the way he works with the young guys, it's great.
“He's just as motivated as he always been. Obviously, he has a great interest in what's going on in Powertrains, and Red Bull Advanced Technology as well. So, he covers the three pillars of the campus in Milton Keynes.”
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Horner reckoned the set-up that Red Bull had, with Newey working in collaboration with senior figures like F1 technical director Pierre Wache and powertrains chief Ben Hodgkinson, helped play to his strengths.
“I think Pierre on the chassis side does a great job,” added Horner. “We have got Ben Hodgkinson on Powertrains doing a fantastic job and Rob Gray on the Advanced Technology side.
“It's a people business, and that enables him [Newey] to apply his expertise. He doesn't have to be there every single day on one particular topic. We're able to use the breadth of his experience across the group.”
Horner also said that Newey had been fired-up by the prospect of Red Bull producing its own engines from 2026 – which meant the squad would be designing its entire package for the first time ever.
“Adrian is a very competent engineer regarding all things to do with combustion,” said Horner. “You can see that he's fully bought into the concept and sees the potential that it really brings longer term.”
Newey is regarded as one of F1’s most successful car designers, having won titles for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull during a hugely successful career in F1.
Related video
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" – Horner
Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" – Horner Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" – Horner
Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call
Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call Red Bull "never expected" safety car during Verstappen F1 pitstop call
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Latest news
Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash
Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash
Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push
Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push
What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic
What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.