Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential F1 viewing, but absences are felt
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced

Formula 1 has announced a new management video game, F1 Manager 2022, that is set for release this summer.

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced
Luke Smith
By:
Listen to this article

F1 Manager 2022 will be developed by Frontier Developments, which revealed a launch trailer for the new game on Monday as part of its announcement.

It is the first management game as part of a “long term, multi-title agreement” according to F1, and is a first official foray into the genre since F1 Manager was released in 2000 by EA Sports.

Players will take on the role of team principal for any of the existing 10 teams and compete through a career mode, racing on official tracks and overseeing the day-to-day running of operations over a number of years, including hiring real-world drivers. The game promises “unparalleled authenticity and broadcast-quality presentation”.

“With decades of experience developing acclaimed management and simulation titles, the Frontier team has been working hard to create an authentic, detailed, thrilling, rewarding experience in F1 Manager 2022,” reads the announcement from Frontier.

“We want you to live the drama of Formula 1, where races are won and lost both on and off the track. Handle the day-to-day running of an F1 team, overseeing long-term strategies and making split-second decisions to guide your crew to victory.

“Rivalries, sponsorships, regulation changes; navigate these challenges and more, then come the race weekend, create and execute the perfect strategy for success.”

F1 Manager 2022 trailer

F1 Manager 2022 trailer

Photo by: F1 Esports

F1 Manager will be Frontier’s first sports title, but the studio has experience in other management simulation titles including Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution.

F1 Manager 2022 is set for release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam this summer.

“It’s great to see F1 Manager 2022 take shape and for people to see this exciting title come to life,” said F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn.

“I know from personal experience that leading a team can be challenging, but it’s certainly rewarding. The F1 Manager franchise is a great opportunity for fans to put themselves in the shoes of a team principal and experience some of that for themselves.

“I am confident that with their own successful track record in management gaming, Frontier will deliver an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans.”

The most notable recent motorsport management simulation is Motorsport Manager, which was first released in 2014, but it never had an official F1 licence.

shares
comments

Related video

Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential F1 viewing, but absences are felt
Previous article

Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential F1 viewing, but absences are felt
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential F1 viewing, but absences are felt
Formula 1

Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential F1 viewing, but absences are felt

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Latest news

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced
Formula 1 Formula 1

New official F1 Manager 2022 video game announced

Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential F1 viewing, but absences are felt
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drive to Survive S4 review: Essential F1 viewing, but absences are felt

F1 2022 ‘brute force’ aero helping dial out McLaren weaknesses
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 ‘brute force’ aero helping dial out McLaren weaknesses

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Krack: Aston Martin will consider 2026 F1 power unit project

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season Prime

Revisiting sportscar great McNish's one and only F1 season

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing.

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Prime

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate...

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Prime

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Prime

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.