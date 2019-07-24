Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
F1 confirms new Netflix series with all teams

F1 confirms new Netflix series with all teams
By:
Jul 24, 2019

Formula 1 has confirmed that a second series of the 'Drive to Survive' series will air on Netflix in early 2020, with Mercedes and Ferrari having granted access to the cameras of the global streaming service.

Following the well-received first series, which was filmed throughout the 2018 season, Netflix was given permission to cover Barcelona testing and the early races of this year before a deal had been formally agreed.

Read Also:

The cameras of production company Box to Box have thus been present throughout the first half of the season.

The new contract, which includes the two teams that opted not to participate last year, has now been signed by all parties.

In granting access to Netflix, teams agree that everything captured by the cameras can be shown, unless it happens to reveal technical secrets, such as cars without bodywork in the pit garage.

"We are thrilled to once again be working with Netflix on the second series of Drive to Survive," said Ian Holmes, F1's director of media rights.

"It is a truly unique series which allows fans to see the unseen side of F1, showcasing the personalities and emotions each team and driver goes through, both on and off the grid.

"Drive to Survive has enabled us to reach an entire new fanbase globally and partnering with Netflix for a second season ensures we are continuing to put fans at the heart of what we do, making the sport more open and accessible to all."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff confirmed last month that his team had agreed to participate after opting out in 2018 because Ferrari didn't take part.

"[It was] mainly because our main competitor didn't do it and I thought it was too much of a distraction," he said.

"Then I watched it on my way to Australia and I didn't like it, because I think it didn't reflect that was happening on track.

"But everybody who spoke to me who was not a hard core race fans said they loved it! I watched it again and I realised that it showed stories that on track don't exist, but it's about the characters.

"It showed me a new angle to attract a new audience, different to how I perceive F1.

"This is why I decided to join and be part of Netflix 2019. But at only one race, and that will probably be Hockenheim."

