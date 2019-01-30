New Mercedes W10 F1 car set for shakedown on February 13th

With the car launch dates edging ever closer, reigning Formula One constructors' champions Mercedes have confirmed the unveiling date of their 2019 challenger.

Mercedes willing be bidding to win the championship 'double' (drivers and constructors titles) for a record-breaking sixth consecutive season.

Their 2019 car - the Mercedes W10 - will be unveiled on Wednesday 13th February, around the half-way point of the car launches which have already been confirmed.

In a private event not open to the media or public, they will also use this opportunity to shakedown the car at the Silverstone circuit.

Their car launch day is the same as Racing Point's team launch, an event which will take place in Toronto, Canada. Racing Point are expected to display their new car on the first day of pre-season testing.

Confirmed Pre-Season Event Dates:

February 11: Toro Rosso launch

February 12: Renault launch

February 13: Mercedes launch

February 13: Racing Point launch - note: this will be a livery launch, car launch date TBC

February 14: McLaren launch

February 15: Ferrari launch

February 18: Sauber launch

February 18-21: First pre-season test

February 26-March 1: Second pre-season test

By: Luke Murphy

All images: Motorsport Images

