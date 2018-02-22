Why the new Mercedes F1 car is so impressive

James Allen is joined at Silverstone by Autosport’s Grand Prix Editor Ben Anderson for the inside line on Mercedes’ new W09 F1 car.

Here they discuss what’s new on the reigning world champion’s 2018 challenger, including what Lewis Hamilton thinks of its new suspension and aerodynamics, and reveal details about the latest engine step that Mercedes hopes will push it even further in front.

“It does look very streamlined – Lewis mentioned that too – it looks as though Mercedes has looked at areas that other teams seem stronger, and tried to borrow a few things without fundamentally redesigning too much,” says Anderson.

“One of the key elements will be what’s under that engine cover, we hear from Mercedes that they’ve developed a whole new engine unlike their rivals Ferrari, Renault and Honda.”